Don Smock Hosts 29th Annual Snowball Auction in Indiana

Tue December 21, 2021 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG


While the unseasonably warm weather kept the snow away from Don Smock Auction Company's 29th annual Snowball Auction, it seemed to have had an opposite effect on attendance. Held at the company's auction facility in Pendleton, Ind., on Dec. 10, the auction attracted a sizable crowd of onsite bidders from Indiana and surrounding states while drawing active online bidding as well.

The auction featured a variety of excavators, dozers, backhoe loaders, paving and compaction equipment along with trucks and other construction support equipment and vehicles.

While most of the construction equipment moved across the auction ramp at the facility's 80 ft. by 100 ft. all-weather auction theater, support equipment was simultaneously auctioned off in the equipment yard. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Jason Douglas (R) of Jason Douglas Excavating recruited his grandson, Laine Bronaugh, to review the machines in the equipment yard.
Rick Hohenbrink of Hohenbrink Excavating came in from Findlay, Ohio, in search of equipment bargains.
Don Smock Auction Company auctioneer Kenny Jackson calls out the bids in the equipment yard.
Steed Service’s Dave Pitman considers a bid on this International 7400 dump truck.
Michael Pelsor of MPX Solutions tried out this Grove TMS300 truck crane.
Jeremy Knoll of A1 Equipment looks over this John Deere 310SG backhoe.
Earl Brumley (L) of Earl’s Tree Service was joined by David Hawk to review this Bobcat S570 skid steer loader.
Don Smock Auction Company President Nic Smock was kept busy ensuring that everything ran smoothly at the auction.




