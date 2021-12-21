While the unseasonably warm weather kept the snow away from Don Smock Auction Company's 29th annual Snowball Auction, it seemed to have had an opposite effect on attendance. Held at the company's auction facility in Pendleton, Ind., on Dec. 10, the auction attracted a sizable crowd of onsite bidders from Indiana and surrounding states while drawing active online bidding as well.

The auction featured a variety of excavators, dozers, backhoe loaders, paving and compaction equipment along with trucks and other construction support equipment and vehicles.

While most of the construction equipment moved across the auction ramp at the facility's 80 ft. by 100 ft. all-weather auction theater, support equipment was simultaneously auctioned off in the equipment yard. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories