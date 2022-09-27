List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Don Smock's Annual Fall Auction Features Active Bidding

Tue September 27, 2022 - Midwest Edition #20
CEG


Don Smock Auction Company held its 30th annual fall auction at its complex in Pendleton, Ind., on Sept. 16. The auction drew a crowd of active bidders from Indiana and surrounding states. Online bidding also was strong.

Sourced from a number of consignors, the equipment up for bid included excavators, crawlers, tractors, loader backhoes, scrapers, skid steer loaders, attachments and a large selection of trucks.

Founded in 1990 by Don Smock and now headed by Don's son, Nic, Don Smock Auction Company Inc. holds four seasonal auctions per year at its all-weather facility in Pendleton and conducts on-site auctions throughout the Midwest. The company is scheduled to conduct a series of INDOT auctions at various locations in Indiana throughout October and into November and its 30th annual fall stateline consignment auction is set for Nov. 17.

For more information, visit DSA Auctions. CEG

Andrew Hicks (L) and Clint Westcott of W3 Heavy Equipment and Repair give this Volvo A40E articulated dump truck the once over. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Dakota, Tres and Jason Milton of H.D. Milton Jr. & Sons were in from Cincinnati to consider a bid on this Case 9020B excavator. (CEG photo)
Don Smock Auction Company’s Ron Shreve (L) discussed this PF-410 paver with Rod Rickner of Rickner Excavating. (CEG photo)
Cox Excavating Plus LLC’s Kelly Cox checks under the hood of this Mack dump truck. (CEG photo)
Jon Ormsby of Jon’s Custom Service reviewed the Bobcat compact track loaders. (CEG photo)
Jason Eddy of Eddy Excavation looks over the selection of wheel loaders. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Tom Riddle of TJR Equipment and Dick Bragg of Bragg Excavating are welcomed by Don Smock Auction Company President Nic Smock. (CEG photo)




