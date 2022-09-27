Don Smock Auction Company held its 30th annual fall auction at its complex in Pendleton, Ind., on Sept. 16. The auction drew a crowd of active bidders from Indiana and surrounding states. Online bidding also was strong.

Sourced from a number of consignors, the equipment up for bid included excavators, crawlers, tractors, loader backhoes, scrapers, skid steer loaders, attachments and a large selection of trucks.

Founded in 1990 by Don Smock and now headed by Don's son, Nic, Don Smock Auction Company Inc. holds four seasonal auctions per year at its all-weather facility in Pendleton and conducts on-site auctions throughout the Midwest. The company is scheduled to conduct a series of INDOT auctions at various locations in Indiana throughout October and into November and its 30th annual fall stateline consignment auction is set for Nov. 17.

For more information, visit DSA Auctions. CEG

