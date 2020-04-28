Doosan Bobcat Resumes Production at North American Facilities

Doosan Bobcat restarted production at select manufacturing facilities in North America on April 20.

Doosan Bobcat restarted production at select manufacturing facilities in North America on April 20, bringing production back online while the company introduces additional safety measures to protect returning production employees.

Doosan Bobcat continues to operate in the face of COVID-19 because its business is identified by federal and state governments as essential for critical infrastructure and energy production needs. The company's efforts to keep manufacturing facilities operational are key to ensure it can support dealers and customers whose work and services are critical to the well-being of the nation. This designation does not take away from the fact that Doosan Bobcat's priority continues to be the safety and well-being of its employees and the communities it serves.

As operations are resumed, Doosan Bobcat is taking additional precautions to meet or exceed current CDC guidelines to ensure the health and well-being of its employees. This includes the following:

Employees are being provided with personal protection equipment, which includes face masks and gloves. Face shields also may be provided to employees in specific production areas.

As it is essential for production employees to be onsite to do their work, Doosan Bobcat has made changes for appropriate social distancing measures, such as changing shift start-up meetings; adding floor markings to map out safe distancing near time clocks; doors open during shift changes to minimize contact; and limiting entry to breakroom areas.

Hand sanitizer is available in each location in common areas. The company has implemented deep cleaning procedures and has additional disinfectant on hand per CDC guidelines.

Employees who are ill or have COVID-19 symptoms are required to stay home and not report to work. The company also has established protocol and contingency plans for notification, cleaning and work stoppage if an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

The company is working with employees who may be at higher risk as defined by the CDC guidelines.

Temperature testing may be conducted by an on-site nurse, HR representative or a supervisor.

Visitors continue to be limited at all Doosan Bobcat facilities.

Full production will resume at the Bismarck, Gwinner and Wahpeton, N.D., facilities, as well as Litchfield, Minn. In Statesville, N.C., some aspects of production began on April 20. The Johnson Creek, Wis., facility will resume production in a timeline to be determined, and in coordination with essential business directives associated with the state's mandates.

Doosan Bobcat will continue to meet or exceed all CDC guidelines, as well as follow directives from state and federal governments. The company will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.

