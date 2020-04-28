Doosan Bobcat Resumes Production at North American Facilities

Tue April 28, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan Bobcat restarted production at select manufacturing facilities in North America on April 20, bringing production back online while the company introduces additional safety measures to protect returning production employees.
Doosan Bobcat continues to operate in the face of COVID-19 because its business is identified by federal and state governments as essential for critical infrastructure and energy production needs. The company's efforts to keep manufacturing facilities operational are key to ensure it can support dealers and customers whose work and services are critical to the well-being of the nation. This designation does not take away from the fact that Doosan Bobcat's priority continues to be the safety and well-being of its employees and the communities it serves.
As operations are resumed, Doosan Bobcat is taking additional precautions to meet or exceed current CDC guidelines to ensure the health and well-being of its employees. This includes the following:
Full production will resume at the Bismarck, Gwinner and Wahpeton, N.D., facilities, as well as Litchfield, Minn. In Statesville, N.C., some aspects of production began on April 20. The Johnson Creek, Wis., facility will resume production in a timeline to be determined, and in coordination with essential business directives associated with the state's mandates.
Doosan Bobcat will continue to meet or exceed all CDC guidelines, as well as follow directives from state and federal governments. The company will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner.
For more information, visit bobcat.com.