Thu June 10, 2021 - National Edition
The 15.4 ton (14 t) Doosan DX140LC-5 crawler excavator replaced the "dash-3" model, featuring exceptional performance, operator-focused comfort, fuel economy and jobsite durability.
The DX140LC-5 excavator is designed for long life with an extra-sturdy frame and reinforced superstructure. The excavator comes standard with permanently sealed and lubricated track links, and the bushings and hard-wear disks are designed for reliability as well as extended service intervals to increase uptime.
A selectable feature, Smart Power Control (SPC), is available and consists of two systems — Variable Speed Control and Pump Torque Control — that work together to improve machine efficiency while maintaining productivity and reducing fuel consumption. The engine control unit (ECU) automatically manages SPC when SPC is engaged. Each of the four power modes will function with SPC engaged or disengaged; however, SPC can be active only in the Digging work mode.
The DX140LC-5 crawler excavator comes standard with an improved 7-in. liquid-crystal display (LCD) screen that allows operators to continue monitoring the excavator parameters while viewing the rearview or optional side-view camera image. Critical machine data appears next to the camera view. With an optional side camera, a split screen allows both camera displays to be viewed at once. New additions to the monitor include the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) gauge and improved fuel efficiency.
To help save valuable diesel fuel, Doosan added auto shutdown to both models to help owners save fuel during non-working conditions. Operators can configure the idle time from 3 to 60 minutes. When enabled, the feature will shut down the excavator's engine when the preset idle time is met. This is particularly helpful in California where state regulations require idling for only 5 minutes for off-highway machines.
In addition to SPC, auto shutdown and LCD screen updates, the Doosan DX140LC-5 crawler excavator offers the following:
Factory-installed options for the DX140LC-5 crawler excavator includes the following:
The DX140LC-5 comes with unlimited access to the DoosanCONNECT telematics system. The system allows equipment owners and fleet managers to remotely monitor machine location, hours, fuel usage, engine idle versus work time, and error codes, as well as engine and hydraulic temperatures. Machines can be monitored via an online account. In addition, Doosan dealers can provide improved customer support using the system by responding to machine warning messages and alerts, troubleshooting machine issues, and then sending a field service vehicle to help with repairs and deliver the proper parts.
For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.