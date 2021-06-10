Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Doosan DX140LC-5 Crawler Excavator Offers Machine Updates, Improved Performance

Thu June 10, 2021 - National Edition
Doosan Infracore North America


The DX140LC-5 excavator comes standard with permanently sealed and lubricated track links, and the bushings and hard-wear disks are designed for reliability as well as extended service intervals to increase uptime.
The DX140LC-5 excavator comes standard with permanently sealed and lubricated track links, and the bushings and hard-wear disks are designed for reliability as well as extended service intervals to increase uptime.

The 15.4 ton (14 t) Doosan DX140LC-5 crawler excavator replaced the "dash-3" model, featuring exceptional performance, operator-focused comfort, fuel economy and jobsite durability.

The DX140LC-5 excavator is designed for long life with an extra-sturdy frame and reinforced superstructure. The excavator comes standard with permanently sealed and lubricated track links, and the bushings and hard-wear disks are designed for reliability as well as extended service intervals to increase uptime.

Smart Power Control

A selectable feature, Smart Power Control (SPC), is available and consists of two systems — Variable Speed Control and Pump Torque Control — that work together to improve machine efficiency while maintaining productivity and reducing fuel consumption. The engine control unit (ECU) automatically manages SPC when SPC is engaged. Each of the four power modes will function with SPC engaged or disengaged; however, SPC can be active only in the Digging work mode.

  • Variable Speed Control: Reduces engine rpm during low workload requirements such as during the swing portion of a dig cycle. This reduces the total energy required to perform a task and improves fuel efficiency by up to 3 to 7 percent.
  • Pump Torque Control: Efficiently matches hydraulic pump torque and engine response to the task, preventing engine overload and excess fuel consumption, improving efficiency.
Display Enhancements

The DX140LC-5 crawler excavator comes standard with an improved 7-in. liquid-crystal display (LCD) screen that allows operators to continue monitoring the excavator parameters while viewing the rearview or optional side-view camera image. Critical machine data appears next to the camera view. With an optional side camera, a split screen allows both camera displays to be viewed at once. New additions to the monitor include the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) gauge and improved fuel efficiency.

To help save valuable diesel fuel, Doosan added auto shutdown to both models to help owners save fuel during non-working conditions. Operators can configure the idle time from 3 to 60 minutes. When enabled, the feature will shut down the excavator's engine when the preset idle time is met. This is particularly helpful in California where state regulations require idling for only 5 minutes for off-highway machines.

Machine Features

In addition to SPC, auto shutdown and LCD screen updates, the Doosan DX140LC-5 crawler excavator offers the following:

  • Improved anti-skid plates: for easier engine access for machine maintenance
  • Emergency engine stop: relocated for easier operator access
  • Improved serviceability: allows for easier access to components and less time for maintenance
  • Upgraded alternator: delivers improved power for electrical components
  • Standard rear-view camera: enhances rear visibility
  • Front window design: provides good visibility to the work area
Options

Factory-installed options for the DX140LC-5 crawler excavator includes the following:

  • Straight travel pedal, which allows the operator to travel in a straight line more easily
  • Two-way auxiliary hydraulic pedal (in addition to joystick control)
  • Cab guarding for special applications
  • Additional work lamps
  • Rotate circuit hydraulic piping
  • Diesel-powered coolant heater for cold starts
  • Intelligent floating boom
  • Side view camera
DoosanCONNECT Telematics

The DX140LC-5 comes with unlimited access to the DoosanCONNECT telematics system. The system allows equipment owners and fleet managers to remotely monitor machine location, hours, fuel usage, engine idle versus work time, and error codes, as well as engine and hydraulic temperatures. Machines can be monitored via an online account. In addition, Doosan dealers can provide improved customer support using the system by responding to machine warning messages and alerts, troubleshooting machine issues, and then sending a field service vehicle to help with repairs and deliver the proper parts.

DX140LC-5 Excavator Overview
  • Tier IV emission-compliant engine
  • Horsepower (net): 109 hp
  • Operating weight: 32,783 lb.
  • Max. digging reach (ground): 27 ft. 11 in.
  • Max. digging depth: 20 ft. 1 in.
  • Max. loading height: 21 ft. 1 in.
  • Bucket digging force: 24,471 lbf.
  • Arm digging force: 13,288 lbf.
  • Four power modes
  • Four work modes
Approved Attachments
  • Angle tilt bucket
  • Ditch cleaning bucket
  • Heavy-duty bucket
  • Hydraulic quick coupler
  • Severe-duty bucket
  • Thumb

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.




Today's top stories

Fay Forges Ahead Over the Yough

Creators of Large Dump Truck Network Announce Tracking, E-Ticketing Solution

Cat Command for Construction Takes Home Gold at 2021 Edison Awards

VIDEO: Controlled Demolition Blows Center Span of Old Outer Banks Bridge

Peer Executive Group Name 2021 Top Gun Winners

BCA of Northeast Indiana Awards $7,500 in Scholarships to Three Local Students

VIDEO: Doosan Evolution Series Redefines PSI Capabilities of Portable Air Compressors

Kansas Invests $42M to Support Projects



 

Read more about...

Doosan Excavators






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo