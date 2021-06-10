The DX140LC-5 excavator comes standard with permanently sealed and lubricated track links, and the bushings and hard-wear disks are designed for reliability as well as extended service intervals to increase uptime.

The 15.4 ton (14 t) Doosan DX140LC-5 crawler excavator replaced the "dash-3" model, featuring exceptional performance, operator-focused comfort, fuel economy and jobsite durability.

The DX140LC-5 excavator is designed for long life with an extra-sturdy frame and reinforced superstructure. The excavator comes standard with permanently sealed and lubricated track links, and the bushings and hard-wear disks are designed for reliability as well as extended service intervals to increase uptime.

Smart Power Control

A selectable feature, Smart Power Control (SPC), is available and consists of two systems — Variable Speed Control and Pump Torque Control — that work together to improve machine efficiency while maintaining productivity and reducing fuel consumption. The engine control unit (ECU) automatically manages SPC when SPC is engaged. Each of the four power modes will function with SPC engaged or disengaged; however, SPC can be active only in the Digging work mode.

Variable Speed Control: Reduces engine rpm during low workload requirements such as during the swing portion of a dig cycle. This reduces the total energy required to perform a task and improves fuel efficiency by up to 3 to 7 percent.

Reduces engine rpm during low workload requirements such as during the swing portion of a dig cycle. This reduces the total energy required to perform a task and improves fuel efficiency by up to 3 to 7 percent. Pump Torque Control: Efficiently matches hydraulic pump torque and engine response to the task, preventing engine overload and excess fuel consumption, improving efficiency.

Display Enhancements

The DX140LC-5 crawler excavator comes standard with an improved 7-in. liquid-crystal display (LCD) screen that allows operators to continue monitoring the excavator parameters while viewing the rearview or optional side-view camera image. Critical machine data appears next to the camera view. With an optional side camera, a split screen allows both camera displays to be viewed at once. New additions to the monitor include the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) gauge and improved fuel efficiency.

To help save valuable diesel fuel, Doosan added auto shutdown to both models to help owners save fuel during non-working conditions. Operators can configure the idle time from 3 to 60 minutes. When enabled, the feature will shut down the excavator's engine when the preset idle time is met. This is particularly helpful in California where state regulations require idling for only 5 minutes for off-highway machines.

Machine Features

In addition to SPC, auto shutdown and LCD screen updates, the Doosan DX140LC-5 crawler excavator offers the following:

Improved anti-skid plates: for easier engine access for machine maintenance

for easier engine access for machine maintenance Emergency engine stop: relocated for easier operator access

relocated for easier operator access Improved serviceability: allows for easier access to components and less time for maintenance

allows for easier access to components and less time for maintenance Upgraded alternator: delivers improved power for electrical components

delivers improved power for electrical components Standard rear-view camera: enhances rear visibility

enhances rear visibility Front window design: provides good visibility to the work area

Options

Factory-installed options for the DX140LC-5 crawler excavator includes the following:

Straight travel pedal, which allows the operator to travel in a straight line more easily

Two-way auxiliary hydraulic pedal (in addition to joystick control)

Cab guarding for special applications

Additional work lamps

Rotate circuit hydraulic piping

Diesel-powered coolant heater for cold starts

Intelligent floating boom

Side view camera

DoosanCONNECT Telematics

The DX140LC-5 comes with unlimited access to the DoosanCONNECT telematics system. The system allows equipment owners and fleet managers to remotely monitor machine location, hours, fuel usage, engine idle versus work time, and error codes, as well as engine and hydraulic temperatures. Machines can be monitored via an online account. In addition, Doosan dealers can provide improved customer support using the system by responding to machine warning messages and alerts, troubleshooting machine issues, and then sending a field service vehicle to help with repairs and deliver the proper parts.

DX140LC-5 Excavator Overview

Tier IV emission-compliant engine

Horsepower (net): 109 hp

Operating weight: 32,783 lb.

Max. digging reach (ground): 27 ft. 11 in.

Max. digging depth: 20 ft. 1 in.

Max. loading height: 21 ft. 1 in.

Bucket digging force: 24,471 lbf.

Arm digging force: 13,288 lbf.

Four power modes

Four work modes

Approved Attachments

Angle tilt bucket

Ditch cleaning bucket

Heavy-duty bucket

Hydraulic quick coupler

Severe-duty bucket

Thumb

For more information, visit na.DoosanEquipment.com.

Today's top stories