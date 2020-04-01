--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Doosan DX800LC-7 Crawler Excavator Debuts at ConExpo

Wed April 01, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan


The DX800LC-7 excavator is the largest Doosan model ever available in the United States and Canada. It is primarily intended to serve customers in mining applications, removing overburden and loading large amounts of material into articulated dump trucks or rigid frame trucks.
The new Doosan DX800LC-7 crawler excavator was shown for the first time in North America during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, March 10-14. Paired with a 6.1 cu. yd. bucket at ConExpo, it is the biggest model in the company's excavator lineup. The Tier IV-compliant DX800LC-7 is scheduled to be available in North America in late 2020.

The DX800LC-7 also may be operated on very large construction projects — particularly at infrastructure job sites — where a massive amount of material needs to be excavated and stockpiled or loaded into trucks to be moved. A removable counterweight is available as an option and is ideal when the machine needs to be transported between sites.

With this extension of its excavator line, Doosan offers machines from 3.8 to 88 tons (3.5 to 80 t) to serve a wide spectrum of customer needs and applications in construction, mining, landscaping, recycling and forestry.

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.



CONEXPO CONEXPO 2020 crawlers Doosan Excavators New Products