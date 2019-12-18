The dealership is located at 489 Foote Street in Middlebury, Vt.

Doosan Infracore North America LLC has expanded its dealer network with the addition of G. Stone Commercial as an authorized sales, service, parts and rental provider of Doosan equipment.

The company now offers its customers a wide range of Doosan equipment: crawler excavators, log loaders, wheel excavators, material handlers, wheel loaders and mini excavators. The dealership is located at 489 Foote Street in Middlebury, Vt., and will provide support for customers in the region.

G. Stone Commercial began selling tow trucks, wreckers and trailers in the early 2000s before expanding its business to include construction equipment rental services, used commercial truck sales and used equipment sales. They also offer a complete parts and service department, road service and hydraulic repair service, including hose making and hydraulic cylinder repair. The dealership is a sister store to G. Stone Motors.

"People turn to G. Stone Commercial and G. Stone Motors due to us having a combination of over 50 years in business and a great reputation for taking care of the customer after the sale," said Darcy Stone, owner of G. Stone Commercial. "We are also one of the few dealerships that will still take trades of any nature as long as we can resell them."

G. Stone Commercial works with a variety of markets, including construction, agriculture, landscaping, homeowner, utilities, recycling and industrial services, mining and forestry.

"Our customers will get to experience firsthand the superior product that is being produced by Doosan," Stone said. "I felt that adding Doosan to our lineup would be a great benefit to our customers and to our whole organization. Doosan is a forefront-thinking company that focuses on the ease of customer usability."

Doosan is pleased to continue growing its dealer network in the northeast to provide customers with productive equipment for a variety of markets and applications.

"We look forward to partnering with Darcy Stone and the staff at G. Stone Commercial," said Adam Howard, regional director, Doosan Infracore North America LLC. "As we continue to grow the Doosan dealer network in North America, we are pleased to add a great new partner to provides sales, service and parts to our customers in Vermont."

For more information, contact G. Stone Commercial at 802/388-9599 or visit https://dealer.doosanequipment.com/middlebury.