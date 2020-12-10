The crawler excavator’s size makes it ideal for pit and quarry customers. It’s also well-suited as a large machine for heavy construction and infrastructure work.

Doosan Infracore North America has expanded its excavator lineup with its largest model yet. The new Doosan DX800LC-7 excavator increases the company's footprint in the aggregate mining industry.

The crawler excavator's size makes it ideal for pit and quarry customers. It's also well-suited as a large machine for heavy construction and infrastructure work. It can efficiently remove overburden and load large amounts of material into trucks at quarries. On construction sites, the DX800LC-7 excavates, stockpiles or loads large amounts of material. The powerful machine makes these tasks go much faster, according to the manufacturer.

Durability and Reliability

Doosan prioritizes durability and reliability in the DX800LC-7 excavator. The double-boom foot design improves stress distribution to reduce single-side wear and maintain machine uptime. The design allows customers to more easily assemble or disassemble the boom for transportation.

DX800LC-7 customers can choose between three excavator arm options — standard arm, long arm and mass-excavation arm. The arm selection matches the machine to the job so the machine doesn't waste power. All three excavator arm configurations include a heavy-duty front design with additional reinforcement on key stress points.

The excavator's crossed design swing bearing supports stress distribution for machine uptime protection. Attention was given to improving wear points — boosting the machine's reliability and keeping it running longer, according to the manufacturer.

Productivity and Performance

The DX800LC-7 provides a high level of efficiency for customers. The excavator's D-ECOPOWER system helps to improve productivity and save fuel. The hydraulic system precisely controls oil flow and optimizes the engine's available horsepower. The system's efficiency not only improves productivity but saves on machine fuel consumption. The feature is currently available on the DX350LC-5 excavator and will soon be standard on additional models.

Operators can choose between two modes: boom and swing. This allows operators to adjust the machine to best match the job at hand, giving priority to boom or swing movements. Boom priority is ideal in harsh conditions, such as digging over the front or dumping over the side of the machine. Swing priority works best in normal or light-duty digging situations.

Comfort Features

As soon as operators step into the cab, they will appreciate the push-button start and high-quality interior fit and finish. The DX800LC-7 cab contains an 8-in. touch screen LCD monitor for high visibility and easy access. Ergonomic adjustments such as the newly designed foot pedals and heated seats make long days more enjoyable for excavator operators.

Operators can configure the shortcut button on the joystick to their liking. They can adjust the wipers, mute the audio or control the camera. The button also can be used to activate the optional intelligent floating boom feature. This small enhancement helps to increase operator effectiveness and keep the operator's hand on the controls.

The DX800LC-7 can be outfitted with an optional 360-degree all-around view system. The birds-eye perspective gives operators additional views so they can position the excavator in the optimal location for the job. Four cameras and multiple sensors provide input to a second display screen in the cab.

Additional DX800LC-7 excavator options include a hydraulic removable counterweight, which is helpful if the customer needs to transport the machine. An optional auto-lube system makes daily maintenance simpler and enhances uptime protection. Additional machine options include the following:

Two-way auxiliary hydraulic flow

Cab guarding

Additional work lamps

Rotating beacon

Straight travel

DoosanCONNECT Telematics

The DX800LC-7 comes with unlimited access to the DoosanCONNECT telematics system. The system allows equipment owners and fleet managers to remotely monitor machine location, hours, fuel usage, engine idle versus work time and error codes, as well as engine and hydraulic temperatures. Machines can be monitored via an online account. In addition, Doosan dealers can provide improved customer support using the system by responding to machine warning messages and alerts, troubleshooting machine issues and then sending a field service vehicle to help with repairs and deliver the proper parts.

DX800LC-7 Excavator Approved Attachments

5.1-cu.-yd. heavy-duty bucket

5.1-cu.-yd. standard bucket

DX800LC-7 Excavator Overview

Tier IV emission-compliant engine

Horsepower: 539 hp

Operating weight: 181,000 lb.

Bucket breakout force: 70,107 lbf.

Arm breakout force: 63,714 lbf.

Maximum digging depth: 27 ft. 10 in.

Maximum digging reach: 42 ft. 9 in.

Four power modes

Four work modes

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.