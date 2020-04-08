The front suspension of the new DA30-5 and DA45-5 has been updated to a hydro-gas, self-leveling system to provide enhanced performance and greater shock absorption.

As the newest generation of articulated dump trucks, the Doosan DA30-5 and DA45-5 represent the latest enhancements to articulated dump truck (ADT) performance, reliability, operator comfort and serviceability.

In conjunction with ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020, Doosan Infracore North America LLC announced the two newest models in its ADT lineup. Since then, the company has invested in significant research and gathered input from customers to develop the new models with additional features for increased operator productivity.

"We upgraded our previous Doosan DA40-5 articulated dump truck to a DA45-5 because the truck's maximum allowable payload has increased to 45 short tons," said Aaron Kleingartner, Doosan Infracore North America product and dealer marketing manager.

"The trend with articulated dump trucks has moved to the larger payload capacities, particularly in the 40 ton and larger range. Trucks in this size class regularly operate on large construction sites or in mining operations, so the new, bigger DA45-5 will fit nicely in these areas."

Self-Leveling Front Suspension

The front suspension of the new DA30-5 and DA45-5 has been updated to a hydro-gas, self-leveling system to provide enhanced performance and greater shock absorption. Combined, these suspension system features allow for a better ride and operator comfort, especially when the truck is driven while empty, according to the manufacturer.

The truck's hydro-gas cylinders connect to pressure accumulators. The accumulators and hydraulic system replace previous shock absorbers and a rubber spring.

The updated suspension includes a self-leveling feature and the ability to change characteristics by adjusting the pressure. Also, the overall height of the front suspension can be changed by adjusting the suspension system pressure, which proves useful for lowering the transport height of the articulated dump trucks.

Driveline Updates

The unique design of Doosan articulated dump trucks — such as the tandem housing — sets the trucks apart from other ADT manufacturers.

In the newest Doosan ADTs, common oil is used in the articulated dump truck's wheel hubs, tandem rear bogey and limited slip differential. The limited slip differential transfers the power to the left and right front wheels. The differential automatically provides the highest torque to the wheel that has the best grip.

An oil-bathed gear box at the rear of the truck is free swinging to allow maximum ground contact of the wheels for the best traction, power to ground and stability.

Additional updates to the driveline include a new brake package for improved reliability and lower maintenance costs. Hardened steel bearings on the tandem bearing are now used in the manufacturing process, increasing the durability of the design. Updates to the grease distribution system enhance the bearings grease grooves to improve lubrication distribution and lower grease requirements by as much as 50 percent.

Payload Measuring System

Doosan DA30-5 and DA45-5 ADTs come standard with an active payload measuring system for increased productivity and reduced cycle times. The system provides ADT operators with improved truck management and load optimization by helping to protect against extensive overloading. Operators can view each load's weight on the LCD screen in the operator cab.

An exterior traffic light-style indicator alerts excavator and wheel loader operators who are filling the ADT. They include three lights: red, yellow and green. Operators can easily identify how big the payload is compared to how the material is piling up in the truck. If the green light is illuminated, the truck is within the rate of payload. If the yellow light is illuminated, the operator is withing 10 percent of the rate of payload. If the red light is illuminated, the operator has overloaded the truck for the allowed payload.

Simplified Service and Maintenance

Doosan also adjusted key service and maintenance points on its new ADTs to help operators perform required daily service checks and maintenance procedures. ADT operators can now more easily access the truck's fuel fill and the diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) fill because both are now available at ground level.

The ADT power module is more easily accessible to operators, it includes a lockable battery disconnect switch and an emergency engine shutdown. A new wait-to-disconnect light allows the truck's cooldown sequence to finish and its DEF purge to complete its cycle.

For easier maintenance, a centralized maintenance panel is accessible behind the left front tire. With ground-level access, operators gain access to the following: level gauges for hydraulic oil and brake fluid; auto-lube system and grease storage; transmission filters; drain ports and the oil sump.

Further maintenance access on the platform level provides service to the hydraulic filter, oil fill and system bleeder, transmission oil fill, brake fluid fill and test ports. A diesel-powered engine heater and fuel pump are available as an option for both new Doosan ADTs.

Hydraulic Retarder Updates

As part of the new Doosan ADTs braking system, a new transmission retarder adjustment lever was added to the right-hand side in the cab below the truck's steering wheel. Doosan DA30-5 and DA45-5 operators can choose from four levels of retarder force: 100 percent, 75 percent, 50 percent and 25 percent.

As an alternative, a keypad button is available and serves the same function as the lever. The truck's accelerator pedal continues to allow for quick retarder power reduction with a slight press.

Redesigned Cab

Doosan redesigned its articulated dump truck cab interior to provide better ergonomics and more operator comfort, taking into consideration input from current owners and operators.

There are more than a dozen new features inside the completely new layout of the Doosan DA30-5 and DA45-5 cab to enhance the operating experience. These include a new dashboard with a modified shape and a soft-touch automotive material — making it easier to clean — and a high-quality finish and appearance. Updates to the truck's vehicle control unit (VCU) include more robust hardware; a faster processor; more input channels for customized functions or further technology developments; and easy-to-connect, automotive-style connectors.

The new monitor in the cab has bigger gauges for easier reading. User-friendly graphics and icons can be controlled by buttons on the display panel, and the panel now has capability to display multiple camera views for increased visibility around the ADT. Operators can toggle through the menu to access additional information such as machine status, service and settings.

"Some of our Doosan ADT customers install a second camera for a view of the truck's body and to better monitor the payload," Kleingartner said. "In addition to our payload measuring system, the second camera connection can help operators determine when the payload is near its proper level."

Best in Class Design

The new Doosan DA30-5 and DA45-5 continue to be designed with a front-mounted turning ring to provide equal weight distribution to the front axle even during maximum steer articulating. This, together with a unique free-swinging rear tandem bogie, ensures equal distribution of weight to each wheel and allows permanent 6-wheel contact and drive for equal power distribution and excellent performance on difficult terrain.

The front-mounted turning ring, the tandem bogie and the truck's sloping rear frame results in exceptional rough and soft terrain capabilities and avoids the need for electronic aids such as traction control, according to the manufacturer.

Doosan articulated dump trucks are built at the Doosan manufacturing facility near Elnesvågen, Norway, along the western coast of the country, approximately 235 miles from Oslo. The company has more than 40 years of experience in the articulated dump truck market. The trucks are designed and manufactured for tough hauling conditions on construction sites, road projects, mass excavation, mining and quarry environments.

DoosanCONNECT Telematics

DoosanCONNECT telematics is an equipment diagnostic tool that monitors the health, location and productivity of Doosan equipment — including the new DA30-5 and DA45-5 ADTs — from a user-friendly mobile app and website. Owners have free access to DoosanCONNECT telematics for the life of the machine* with their purchase of any new eligible Doosan equipment. Equipment owners and fleet managers can remotely monitor machine location, hours, fuel usage, engine idle versus work time and error codes, as well as engine and hydraulic temperatures.

*Cellular service is included for the life of the machine. Satellite coverage is included for 36 months at no cost.

DA30-5 Articulated Dump Truck Specifications

Horsepower: 375 hp (280 kW) @ 2,100 rpm

Machine weight (empty): 50,707 lb. (23,000 kg)

Payload rating: 61,729 lb. (28,000 kg)

Heaped capacity: 22.0 cu. yd. (16.8 m³)

Loading height: 9 ft. 8 in. (2,946 mm)

Max speed: 34 mph (55 km/h)

DA45-5 Articulated Dump Truck Specifications

Horsepower: 500 hp (373 kW) @ 2,100 rpm

Machine weight (empty): 66,359 lb. (30,100 kg)

Payload rating: 90,390 lb. (41,000 kg)

Heaped capacity: 31.9 cu. yd. (24.4 m³)

Loading height: 11 ft. (3,355 mm)

Max speed: 34 mph (55 km/h)

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.

