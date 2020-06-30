Doosan Infracore North America LLC is partnering with Best Line Equipment to expand its dealer network in New Jersey and New York City.

The new facility is Best Line Equipment's first New Jersey dealership and is located at 275 Clark Street, Keyport, N.J., just 8 mi. from Staten Island.

Best Line Equipment is a construction equipment rental, sales and service company that was founded in 1985 in Muncy, Pa. Since its start, it has grown to serve the entire state of Pennsylvania and the surrounding states. With the addition of the Keyport dealership, Best Line Equipment offers the construction, industrial and landscaping industries a full selection of equipment, including aerials, heavy equipment, compact equipment, generators, compaction equipment and air compressors.

This new Doosan dealership in Keyport is the main service provider for the state of New Jersey as well as the five boroughs of New York City. It offers a full lineup of Doosan heavy construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders and articulated dump trucks, to serve a variety of industries.

"Doosan gives Best Line Equipment all the tools we need to serve our customers," said Armand Cencetti, Doosan sales manager at Best Line Equipment. "It's been a mutually beneficial relationship between Doosan and Best Line Equipment. We're already being accepted very well in New Jersey and are looking for additional employees to hire in rental, sales and service."

Business Partners for 10-Plus Years

The business partnership between Doosan and Best Line Equipment began in 2010. Since then, the two partners have grown the brand in the Northeast, with both being recognized as innovative growing companies and Doosan is recognized as an innovative and growing company in the construction equipment industry.

"Best Line Equipment has been an outstanding company to work with," said Adam Howard, Doosan regional director. "The company has grown into a top customer support dealer and was recently recognized as a ‘Top 100 Best Places to Work' in Pennsylvania. We are excited for the opportunity to help them grow in New Jersey and serve our customers there and in New York City."

Best Line Equipment was recognized as one of the top Doosan construction equipment dealers of 2019. It has grown to become a top retailing dealer for Doosan in the past few years.

"Best Line Equipment has proven to be an excellent partner with its customers in the Northeast," Howard said. "This expansion will certainly enable Best Line Equipment and Doosan to expand their footprint to provide sales, service and parts support."

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.