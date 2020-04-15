--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Wed April 15, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan


Doosan is developing the new electric mini excavator product because of requests from customers who work in certain applications where exhaust gases are prohibitive.
The Doosan DX17Z-5 Electric prototype mini excavator was shown for the first time in North America during ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020. The DX17Z-5 zero tail swing, electric mini excavator could be available for customers in North America as early as 2022.

Doosan is developing the new electric mini excavator product because of requests from customers who work in certain applications where exhaust gases are prohibitive. An example of this need is interior demolition job sites.

An electric machine gives excavator operators the ability to do their work with a machine they're familiar with but without the inhibitions of diesel exhaust. The 1.8 ton (1.7 ton) size class was selected for this first model because of customer requests for a mini excavator that could work in confined spaces, requiring a machine with a narrow width to access the site.

Instead of having a traditional diesel engine, the DX17Z-5 mini excavator is powered by a battery, located where the machine's engine and fuel tank would normally be placed. The battery supplies power to an electric motor that is used to operate the mini excavator's hydraulic system.

Doosan continues to investigate innovative fully electric or hybrid (electric and diesel) solutions to best suit the needs of its customers throughout the world.

For more information, visit DoosanEquipment.com.



