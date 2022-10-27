The Doosan DX225LC-7X is engcon Ready, which means that the machine can easily be equipped with engcon’s MIG2 Grips and the 3rd generation control system, DC3.

engcon, a leading global manufacturer of tiltrotators, quick couplers and accessories for excavators, announced the launch of the engcon Ready option for the Doosan DX225LC-7X series of excavators.

The option is the result of a collaboration between Doosan and engcon to provide an integrated solution between the tiltrotator control system and machine, with all the built-in functions and features.

The collaboration with Doosan has been ongoing now for some time. The engineering teams on both sides have been working closely together from the start of the project when the features were decided, to the finish and start of production.

The Doosan DX225LC-7X is a fully electro-hydraulic excavator with factory provided 2D machine control and the latest Doosan technology. As a part of this technology offering, the machine is also engcon Ready. engcon Ready means that the machine can easily be equipped with engcon's MIG2 Grips and the 3rd generation control system, DC3. Making the machine ready and prepared for the latest technology offering from engcon.

The control system and machine controllers communicate over CAN (Controller Area Network) making it possible to exchange a large amount of data between the two systems at very high speeds. Enabling a deeply integrated solution for the benefit of the customer.

"The deep integration allows engcon and Doosan to create a better operator experience," said Fredrik Eklind, control system product owner at engcon.

"It allows the operator to get an overview and configure the functions of the MIG2 Grips directly in the Doosan machine display. engcon's high precision tilt and rotation sensors are also directly integrated with the Doosan semi-automatic machine control solution, weighing and assist features. There is no need for a third party sensor to be installed in the attachment, making it truly integrated with the machine."

The deep integration and preparation allow for shortened lead times at the dealers while providing a complete offering to the customer.

Stephane Dieu, excavator product manager for Europe, said, "engcon tiltrotators as an attachment is growing in popularity globally and especially in Europe. Making sure that our most advanced machine was prepared for this attachment was important and having it integrated with the rest of our machine technology offering was crucial.

"With the technologies combined the customer can see both improved productivity and flexibility. Shortening the lead times is something that both engcon and Doosan have been working on over many years and with the DX225LC-7X being engcon Ready the upgrade is quicker than ever."

For more information, visit www.engcon.com.

