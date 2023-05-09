List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    DSC Dredge Fortifies Leadership Team With Vice President of Operations Joshua Louviere

    Tue May 09, 2023 - National Edition
    DSC Dredge


    Josh Louviere
    Josh Louviere

    Over the last few months DSC Dredge has been redefining its team by investing in them, promoting from within and adding fresh perspectives.

    On April 23, DSC Dredge, a manufacturer of dredging equipment, introduced Josh J. Louviere as vice president of operations. In his new role, Louviere will lead and oversee all aspects of the company's operational activities.

    With more than 16 years of experience in manufacturing and industrial equipment automation, Louviere brings a fresh perspective to the dredging industry. He has spent the majority of his career leading operations in the manufacturing sector, including the general manager of CPL Systems & Plant – N – Power, where he successfully scaled both businesses in growth and profitability.

    "I judge my success on the success of others, and I take great pride in the growth and development of the people around me," said Louviere.

    Bob Wetta, president and CEO of DSC Dredge, said, "We are excited to welcome Josh to the DSC Dredge team. His extensive experience in operations management and his commitment to employee development makes him an ideal fit for our company culture."

    Bill Wetta, senior VP of product development and chief technology officer of DSC Dredge, added, "We are confident that Josh's expertise will help us continue to grow and improve our operations, ultimately benefitting our customers and the industry as a whole."

    "I am excited to join the team at DSC Dredge," said Louviere. "I look forward to working with the talented team here and helping to drive growth and success for the company."

    For more information, visit www.dscdredge.com.




