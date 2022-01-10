Dustin Rogers

Jeff Martin Auctioneers Inc. (JMA) has introduced Dustin Rogers as director of business development.

In this role, Rogers will be providing auction solutions to corporations, contractors and farming operations. Additionally, he will assist the growing sales team with further developing existing business and offering services to new clients and sectors.

Rogers is a third-generation auctioneer with a wide range of experience in the heavy equipment and agricultural industry.

JMA has four fully staffed offices and 12 auction sites nationwide. In 2021, the Jeff Martin Family of Companies conducted well over 200 live and online auctions is 15 states.

Prior to joining JMA, Rogers served in several high-profile positions as an auctioneer and, most recently, as a sales manager of Carolina CAT. Based in Mount Airy, N.C., Rogers learned the auction business from Hall of Fame Auctioneers Bracky (grandfather), and Mark (father) Rogers as part of the family business.

Rogers currently serves as President-Elect of the Auctioneers Association of North Carolina and is the 2017 National Auctioneers Association International Auctioneer Champion.

"It is a testament to the success and growth of JMA that we have been able to attract talent like Dustin to our team," said JMA CEO, Jeff Martin. "In addition to being an excellent salesman and champion auctioneer, Dustin fits our company culture. 2021 was a year of tremendous growth for our company. 2022 is already off to a record start. We look forward to having Dustin help us serve current and future clients with unparalleled customer service."

"The opportunity to join Jeff Martin Auctioneers aligns two of my passions, the auction and equipment industries," said Rogers. "I am excited to have the opportunity to contribute to JMA's growth. As an expanding company with growing resources, we can provide an international reach while still offering personalized auction services."

JMA has a full slate of equipment and transportation auctions already scheduled for 2022. The highlight of the first quarter is the Annual Winter Kissimmee, Florida Auction on Feb. 14 to 16, 2022.

For more information, visit www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com.

