Dynapac North America has added two new rollers CC1300VI (4.3 ton) and CC1400VI (4.75 ton) to its VI generation compact asphalt roller range.

Adding newly developed double drum and combi versions of CC1300VI and CC1400VI to the already released CC1100VI and CC1200VI makes the compact asphalt roller range of 2.46 to 4.75 ton a highly demanded roller range from the North American asphalt paving community, according to the manufacturer.

"Following the success we have had with our generation VI small asphalt rollers, we have now designed the CC1300VI and CC1400VI with the same mindset, to meet the commercial and highway paving industry's tough conditions. By keeping the operator in mind, it results in a robust, comfortable and modern machine producing the best compaction result," the manufacturer said.

The new generation VI machines have a unique design with their cross-mounted engine. This is in combination with an enhanced visibility and massive casted forks with built-in flexible lifting, towing and tie down possibilities. The CC1300VI and CC1400VI rollers also open new possibilities to select suitable compaction characteristics with optional dual amplitudes and dual edge pressers.

These generation VI rollers include efficient eccentrics guaranteeing optimum powerful performance in the vibration start-up process. The machine features high frequency compaction with the possibility to choose between dual frequencies (3,240/2,940 vpm's) depending on different conditions and applications. Dual amplitude (0.02 in./0.007 in.) function also is available as an option for even more flexibility to compact different layer thickness.

An optional asphalt temperature meter makes sure compaction is done at the right temperature interval. Other optional equipment includes: front right mounted edge presser/edge cutter; dual front right and left edge presser/edge cutter; and an optional rear mounted chip spreader. These machine models also are available in a combi-version with four static rubber wheels at the rear.

Operator Efficiency, Comfort

Designing the new rollers with the operator in mind has resulted in a comfortable and modern operator's environment. The spacious and vibration damped operator platform enables good operator comfort even during long working days, increasing the quality of the job. A new comfort seat is available with weight adjustment, armrests and optional seat-heating. The forward and reverse lever follows the optional sliding seat for even better ergonomics and better control, according to the manufacturer.

An optional dual forward and reverse lever enables even better ergonomics and control over the compaction process. The new instrument-panel with keypad buttons and a display showing the most important functions helps the driver operate the roller in a controlled way. An optional canopy protecting the driver from different weather conditions enhances the operator's efficiency. The canopy is foldable for easy transportation.

Optimal Compaction Performance Without Compromise

Sustainability is one of Dynapac's cornerstones. Having sustainability and the working environment in mind during the development process resulted in the latest emission reduction technology to fulfill North American emission regulations.

The range is powered by durable, fuel-efficient Kubota diesel engines which reach increased performance with maximum up-time. For the North American market, a 50 hp (37 kW) T4f Kubota engine with ECO mode is available. Efficient eccentrics system optimize compaction performance without drawing too much power from power plant even in the toughest slope conditions resulting in reduced fuel consumption and carbon footprint.

Serviceability

The design of the machines contributes to great serviceability. Easily accessible daily service-points and contribution to great serviceability also have been a target in the design work. The result is a machine with unbeatable serviceability, the manufacturer said.

The engine hood is large and it is possible to fully open almost 90 degrees for full accessibility. It is equipped with a gas spring balance for easy opening and closing. The cross-mounted engine is unique for optimal serviceability. The major daily service-points under the hood are very easy to reach. All hydraulic hoses, sprinkler nozzles, water-pumps and filters for the watering system can be accessed quickly and efficiently. The sprinkler pump and filter are easily accessible behind a cover above the rear drum.

