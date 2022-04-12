Dynapac's newest range of highway class pavers and screeds built specifically for the North American Market includes four models of tractors, D30T – 10 ft. track; D30W – 10 ft. wheel; D25T – 8 ft. track; D25W – 8 ft. wheel; and two models of screeds Mat Master 16R (8 to 16 ft. screed); and Mat Master 20R (10 to 20 ft.).

Your Success is Our Key Focus

Dynapac caters to its customers success across all continents with specific product and application solutions focused on their needs, according to the manufacturer. The North American pavers are designed with six core common principles to bring success in every aspect.

Job Site Confidence

Low cost of ownership

High Quality Results

Maximum Uptime

High Productivity

Environment/Sustainability

Simply Smart Paving

From interstate highways, county roads to large commercial job sites, Dynapac's latest generation of highway class pavers offer optimal solutions to high quality paving. High performance tractor design with focus on simplified smart paving technique, maximum uptime combined with award winning Mat Master Screeds offer high paving quality results.

Fast, Efficient Paving for Thick or Thin Layers

The new generation of highway class pavers are optimal to provide high paving speeds for thin or thick layers. The track and wheel pavers are designed with maximum productivity and uptime for the customers.

High transportation speeds, up to 10 mph, allows fast repositioning of the machine at the start or end of the day. iTrack ultra duty rubber track design offers reliable performance with enhanced wear life offering low maintenance costs.

Innovative Dynamic suspension control (DSC) on the wheel pavers offer enhanced tractive effort and high-quality results needed for highway paving with lower investment and maintenance costs, according to the manufacturer.

For thin overlays on highways, the Mat Master screeds are equipped with DiveStop and Active Screed Assist technique delivering high paving quality results regardless of material types. A double width (10 to 20 ft. or 8 to 16 ft.) heavy duty screed design is highly suitable for paving highway, new construction or large commercial job sites with less number of passes.

Keep Things Simple and Smart

The new pavers are built with dual independent tractor consoles for flexible working positions for the operator.

The Dynapac smart dashboard and HMI design on the tractor and screed allows the operator to be focused on the paving job during long paving hours, improving efficiency and productivity. The Dynapac PaveManager makes the paving process itself simpler and smarter.

There are several operators assist functions such as FeedAssist, CleanAssist, ImpactAssist, DiveStop, LightAssist built-in so that the paving crew can maximize the paving time and focus on the job at hand.

Pave With Confidence

The user-friendly swing out dashboards are equipped with toggle and rocker switches within easy reach, making for an ergonomic and relaxed working day. The smart arrangement of switches combined with easy feel reduces the time to learn significantly. The learning time needed on Dynapac pavers is further reduced by making it a simplified operating concept.

Multiple choice of feed systems are customizable to the operator's preference. With new Dynapac highway paver range, operators can choose to pave the way they always paved without adding a learning curve. The feed system is designed to provide multiple options depending on the crew's preference and paving scenarios.

Proportional Dual Sensor Mode — auger speed is controlled by ultrasonic sensors and conveyor follows the auger speed

Proportional Quad Sensor Mode — auger and conveyor work independently with their own sensors

Flow Gate — optional flow gate for controlling the head of material

Maximize Paving Time, Reduced Set Up/Cleaning Time

Set the paver quick to pave. Dynapac Clean assist and Fill Assist system helps to get started early and start paving. With smart options like Hydraulic Tunnel extensions, the auto lube system reduces daily maintenance time and allows for more productive paving time.

Fast Machine Clean up time. Easy cleaning with the integrated emulsion spray equipment with tank and hose reel and a dedicated cleaning assist mode for conveyor, auger and screed. With the smallest front conveyor cover (<10 in.) in the market the cleaning of hopper has never been this easy.

Heat up the screed fast and efficient. Get ready to pave with shorter heating-up times. Dynapac heat control box is a multi-zone heat control with fail-safe heating design. This keeps the screed heated at the right time at the right temperature. When working with different materials operators always have the choice of selecting the right temperature needed for job. The heat control system is designed to provide nonstop fail-safe heating to screed. With two heating modes — Heat Boost and Eco Mode' — the preferred heating method is always at your fingertip. The Heat Boost mode heats the screed fast to get you going during the cold mornings. The ECO mode keeps the heat uniform across the screed saving fuel.

Proven Reliability

The key components of this machine have been proven in the field for many decades. The powertrain, strong steel structures combined with ultra-heavy-duty ground engaging and wear parts design makes the paver highly reliable, according to the manufacturer.

The Dynapac Mat Master screed with stable design never lets you down in achieving your productivity and quality. iTrack — The strong Dynapac iTrack system offers longer track life combined with smart detract system ensures continuous and trouble-free operation. Unique Track system design with box frame design reduces the cost of upkeep and maintenance significantly.

Perfect Mat Quality — Pave Relaxed

Mat Master screeds avoid bending or torsion with unique double extension system, which will have a direct quality output of the paved mat. High pre-compaction is achieved with the heavy weight screed design.

Dynapac fail-safe multizone heat control system ensures perfect quality mat with consistent heat distribution throughout the complete working width for screed plates and end-gates.

Precise Screed adjustment with Anti Drift Technology: Screed functions are activated by positive lock thread mechanism avoiding the need of constant screed adjustment while paving.

Avoid Bump/Marks in the Mat with Smart Solutions: Avoid bumps and marks in the paved mat with the hydraulic Safe Impact System and the Dynapac DiveStop technology.

Even and Smooth Mat: Dynapac DiveStop combined with Active Screed Assist technology easily handles tricky mixes and thin layer paving.

The Dynamic Suspension Control (DSC) is next level technology in providing traction to wheel pavers. When the wheels are working on soft and/or uneven surfaces there is always ground contact for drive wheels with no spinning. This maximizes the traction and avoids uneven screed movement while running over objects creating perfect mat quality.

Anti Segregation Auger system offers is the largest diameter (17-in.) and slimmest drive chain box providing homogeneous mix

Reduce Total Cost of Operation, Maximize Uptime

One of the key drivers with new highway class paver design is to reduce customers total cost of operation. The main wear parts on the new range of pavers such as push rollers, conveyor and auger wear parts designed to extend the wear part life. Unique U-shape screed plate designed for longer usable life.

Enhanced ground engaging parts life is achieved by the super duty design of tracks and wheels system offering long intervals between rebuild, saving time and money. The iTRack track tensioning system keeps optimal track tension in forward and reverse. Losing track tension is near impossible with our intelligent track tension sensing system, while working on gravels and soft materials, the intelligent track tension sensing system alerts and stops the paver if inadequate tension to the tracks.

Night paving is made easy with a Flicker-free Generator system design that allows to directly connect the night-lights to the paver quick and easy. The need of renting external generators and plugs are removed.

Environment, Sustainability Care

Dynapac highway class pavers are equipped with ECO-Mode engine technology for lower fuel consumption and smart design allows to operate the paver at lowest possible engine RPM. Screed heating also is possible with either ECO Zonal heating consuming less power and fuel saving money for customers. Mat Master screeds are designed to handle variety of mixes like polymer modified, rubberized asphalt, WMA and SMA etc.

For more information, visit www.dynapac.us.

