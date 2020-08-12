Durante Equipment rents, sells and supports the complete Dynapac portfolio in southern Florida to include Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee and Palm Beach counties.

Dynapac North America LLC has added Durante Equipment to its growing dealer network.

Durante Equipment rents, sells and supports the complete Dynapac portfolio in southern Florida to include Broward, Collier, Hendry, Lee and Palm Beach counties.

"I have had the privilege of representing Dynapac products most of my life. In the 1990's, while working for my father, we were very fortunate to become the Dynapac dealer for New York City.

"I was very excited and proud that Dynapac has chosen my new venture Durante Equipment to continue representing their products. Becoming the dealer for Palm-Beach, Broward, Collier, Hendry and Lee counties will allow our company to become the go-to for rentals, sales, parts and service in South Florida," said Durante Equipment CEO John Durante.

John Durante has more than 25 years of experience in the construction rental equipment industry and grew and sold two previous construction rental equipment companies.

Both of his previous companies were Rental Equipment Register RER100, the 100 largest rental companies in the United States, and one of his previous sold companies also was an INC 5000 company 7 years in a row.

"At Durante Equipment we pride ourselves on providing old school customer service. Dynapac has been the #1 Compaction Brand for 85 years; their quality and reputation in this industry speaks for itself," said Durante Equipment President Steve Halliwell.

"While Durante Equipment is a new Dynapac dealer, Owner John Durante and Dynapac have a relationship that spans over 20 years. When announced that John intended to open Durante Equipment in south Florida, Dynapac was thrilled to be chosen as their compaction and paving equipment partner," said Dynapac North America Vice President of Sales Jamie Roush.

"We already see Durante Equipment's commitment to the Dynapac brand and customer base in the Florida market. Their current stock of Dynapac equipment includes light compaction, soil compactors and asphalt rollers and pavers with a parts inventory to maximize their customer's uptime," said Dynapac Dealer Sales Manager Jennifer Bishop.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to carry over our 20-plus years working with John and his team to their new venture in the Sunshine State."

Durante Equipment is expected to fulfill a significant need in reliability and service that most contractors and companies are looking for in south Florida. Durante Equipment is an authorized dealer of the majority of equipment it offers. Durante represents equipment from manufacturers such as JCB, Genie, SkyJack, Multiquip, Wacker Neuson and Dynapac.

For more information, visit www.duranteequip.com.