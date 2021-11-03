List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Dynapac North America Continues to Strengthen Dealer Network

Wed November 03, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Dynapac


Dynapac North America LLC, a leader in innovative equipment for compaction and paving applications, announced that NED will be expanding its current footprint for Dynapac products into North and South Carolina.

This will add to its already existing footprint in Florida.

For customers of NED, the expanded partnership with Dynapac creates access to new, used and rental equipment along with an exceptional commitment to product support in their region.

"It's extremely important to partner with organizations that share your core values, determination and drive to be the best at everything they do. We have that in our relationship with National Equipment Dealers and I'm personally thrilled that they have expanded their existing representation of the full line of Dynapac products in Central/South Florida to now include the Carolinas," said Jennifer Bishop, Dynapac dealer sales manager — Southeast.

Since its establishment in early 2018, National Equipment Dealers LLC has grown to 14 locations across five states. Over the last few years, Four Seasons Equipment located in Texas, MAY-RHI in the Carolinas, Richardson Service 1991 Inc. in South Carolina, Earthmovers Construction Equipment in Florida and recently acquired Grove River Machinery in Richmond Hill-Savannah, Ga., have continued to operate under their original legacy company names.

With additional future growth through mergers and acquisitions on the horizon, NED LLC decided to re-brand all the legacy companies under one name, National Equipment Dealers LLC [NED].

"The Dynapac line has a long and established history and is well respected and appreciated by our customer base. I'm personally very excited to represent the product and I know with the amazing product support of the NED team it will be a tremendous success, " said Corey Rogers, NED VP marketing / product specialist.

NED serves customers across multiple industries throughout its footprint, including earthmoving, forestry, mining, oil and gas, scrap and material handling, road construction, landscaping, government, municipalities and more. It represents many brands of construction equipment, industrial equipment and attachments.

Some brands are represented across all companies, like Hyundai Construction Equipment and Bell Trucks and many other brands are represented in specific regions, including Manitou, Mustang, Gehl, Yanmar, Dynapac, Sakai, Kinshoffer, Denis Cimaf, Werk Brau, Pemberton Attachments, Tana, Humdinger Equipment, Fuchs, Lamtrac, Builtrite Attachments, Rockland Attachments, Barko, Prinoth, K-Tec, Shuttlelift and others.

For more information, visit www.nedealers.com.




