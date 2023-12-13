Monroe Tractor will provide sales, rental, parts and service for soil rollers, small tandem rollers and light compaction equipment in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island from its three branches in the marketplace.

Dynapac North America announced the addition of the newest dealer partner, Monroe Tractor.

Since its founding in 1951, the industries Monroe Tractor has served have been transformed by technologies, equipment and capabilities. Its mission has stayed steadfast, the family-owned business understands the needs of its customers and provides dedicated service.

"Providing quality equipment and excellent customer service is what Monroe Tractor has been built on for the last 72 years, and the addition of Dynapac team will continue to deliver both to our customers," said Robert Doyle, sales manager.

"The legacy Monroe Tractor has built fits right in with our Dynapac culture of Your Partner on The Road Ahead," said Jim Bansen, senior director of dealer sales and channel development. "We look forward to growing with the team at Monroe Tractor, I know they will continue to build the communities with products and solutions for the customers' needs."

The addition of Monroe Tractor to Dynapac's network of more than 200 dealer locations in North America is expected to enhance the service for equipment, parts and customer support for Dynapac products in the Northeast.

For more information, visit https://dynapac.com/us-en/.

