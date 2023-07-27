List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Eagle Crusher Co. Names New Mid-Atlantic Crushing, Screen Equipment Distributor

    Thu July 27, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Eagle Crusher


    Eagle Crusher Co. Inc. announced Mellott as the new distributor of the states of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.
    Eagle Crusher Co. Inc. announced Mellott as the new distributor of the states of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.
    Eagle Crusher Co. Inc. announced Mellott as the new distributor of the states of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

    Eagle Crusher Co. Inc. announced Mellott as the new distributor of the states of Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware.

    Mellott will represent the full line of Eagle Crusher heavy-duty crushing and screening equipment for the recycled concrete, asphalt, aggregate, and sand and gravel industries in these states, as well as continue its Eagle Crusher distributorship in the state of Florida through its Mellott and KastRock partnership.

    Headquartered in Warfordsburg, Pa., Mellott is an innovative, international leader in the crushing and screening business, partnering with the aggregate, slag, construction and power industries as a true, full-service provider, supporting its customers with equipment expertise and thought leadership.

    Mellott conducts business with its Values Based Leadership philosophy, using safety, integrity, commitment, respect and excellence as the five pillars customers experience throughout their relationship with Mellott. Treating customers as whole entities, the company provides a spectrum of contract crushing, engineered systems, equipment, parts and service.

    Mellott is adding Eagle Crusher to its current product offering, including the Eagle Crusher line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills and conveyors.

    Eagle Crusher has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in the manufacture of high-quality crushing and screening equipment. Eagle innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry.

    For more information, visit eaglecrusher.com.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




    Today's top stories

    OMB Hit With Questions Surrounding Build America, Buy America Act

    Company Helps Keep Workers Protected During Heat Waves

    Pulice Boosts Capacity On Texas Highway

    Komatsu Donates $250,000 to AED Foundation's Vision 2025 Initiative

    Seven Safety Tips to Protect Construction Workers in Summer Heat

    ROMCO Equipment Acquires Sierra Machinery

    VIDEO: New 'Reduced Conflict Intersection' Near Sanford, N.C., to Be Built in 2025

    UDOT Decides On Preferred Cottonwood Construction



     

    Read more about...

    Aggregate Business News Delaware Eagle Crusher Maryland Mellott Company Pennsylvania






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA