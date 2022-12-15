Every holiday season, Eagle Power & Equipment gets into the spirit and decks out the front of its headquarters in Montgomeryville, Pa., with a creative light and decoration display. A new addition to this year's display was the Phillie Phanatic, paying tribute to the Fightins' who went on a terrific post-season run but came up just short against the Houston Astros in the World Series. Here are a couple of photos courtesy of our friends at Eagle Power & Equipment.

