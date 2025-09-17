Eagle Power reorganizes sales leadership for long-term success, appointing David Boe as sales manager and Jim Lutz as senior account executive. The Lutz brothers will now cover new territories, including Somerset County, N.J., expanding offerings to residential, commercial and municipal customers. The changes aim to strengthen customer support and pursue new market opportunities.

Eagle Power & Equipment photo Jim Lutz

Eagle Power & Equipment and Eagle Power Kubota announced a reorganization of its sales leadership and territory coverage designed to strengthen customer support, provide continuity for key accounts and expand representation in new markets. The company said these changes position the company for long-term success.

As part of the reorganization, David Boe has been named sales manager of Eagle Power & Equipment. Boe joined Eagle Power in August 2014 as operations manager of the company's former Uwchlan, Pa., store. In 2017, he was promoted to equipment manager of Eagle Power's Montgomeryville headquarters, a role previously held by now-President Matt McDonald. With nearly a decade of management experience inside the company, Boe brings a deep understanding of Eagle Power's operations and customer base to his new role.

"Eagle Power has always been about relationships — with our employees, our manufacturers, and most importantly, our customers," said Boe. "My focus as sales manager will be to strengthen those connections and continue delivering the level of service people expect from us."

In a related move, Jim Lutz will return to the field as senior account executive. He has been an important member of the Eagle Power team since 2007, serving most recently as sales manager. In his new role, he will focus on managing Eagle Power's relationships with several key organizations. The company said "these relationships have been built over decades, developed through the tireless efforts of Eagle Power's sales professionals past and present. That legacy of responsibilities and responsiveness will now be stewarded by Jim Lutz, who is uniquely positioned to maintain and grow these partnerships."

Jim Lutz also will resume additional sales responsibilities in western Bucks and Montgomery Counties, Pa. for Case, Kubota Construction, Wacker Neuson, Eager Beaver Trailers and other Eagle Power offerings. He will work in close coordination with his brother, Mike Lutz, who has served customers in the same area since joining Eagle Power in 2021. This collaboration ensures that customers in these core territories continue to receive the high level of attention and support they expect, while also opening opportunities for further growth, the company said.

The most significant expansion for the Lutz brothers comes with their shared responsibility for Somerset County, N.J., a new territory for Eagle Power Kubota supported through the company's recently acquired Pennington location. In addition to representing Kubota Construction and Wacker Neuson equipment, Jim and Mike Lutz will now also represent Kubota tractors, Exmark mowers and a full line of turf equipment. This expanded portfolio will allow them to serve residential, commercial and municipal customers with industry-leading solutions.

"What I enjoy most about this business is working side by side with customers to solve challenges," said Jim Lutz. "Taking on these key accounts, along with expanded responsibilities in Bucks, Montgomery and now Somerset County, gives me the opportunity to do just that every day."

Mike Lutz added: "Over the past few years, I've been fortunate to work with a great group of contractors, municipalities and business owners in Bucks and Montgomery counties, and I'm looking forward to continuing to grow these relationships. I intend to do the same with the folks in Somerset County. I can't wait to meet them and help their operations expand."

Eagle Power & Equipment and Eagle Power Kubota said with these changes it reaffirms both companies' commitment to customers while positioning the company to pursue new opportunities in both established and newly added territories.

