Eagle Power Turf & Tractor Holds Customer Appreciation Day

Mon May 23, 2022 - Northeast Edition #11
CEG


Eagle Power Turf & Tractor held a customer appreciation day May 6 at its store in Doylestown, Pa.

For the guests who stopped by to check out deals on Kubota equipment and more, Eagle Power Turf & Tractor provided a catered lunch by Lee's Hoagie House.

While there, attendees also shopped the wide array of products offered by Eagle Power Turf & Tractor from manufacturers including Avant, Toro, Stihl, Land Pride, Scag Power Equipment, Exmark, Echo and more.

During the event, guests also could fill out an entry form for a chance to win a 50th anniversary Kubota cooler and a $100 gift card to the Doylestown Beer Authority. CEG

The Eagle Power Turf & Tractor team in Doylestown, Pa., made sure to make every guest feel at home and to be well fed. (CEG photo)
The bucket of a Kubota tractor made perfect sense to use as a “cooler” during the customer appreciation day. (CEG photo)
Joe (R) and Jessica Kealler and their son, Noah, all enjoyed stopping by for lunch and to check out (or play on) Kubota equipment. (CEG photo)
Eagle Power Turf & Tractor was a busy place on May 6 in Doylestown, Pa. (CEG photo)
The Eagle Power Turf & Tractor customer appreciation day was a great event for families to enjoy a complimentary lunch. (CEG photo)
Guests enjoyed a lunch, compliments of Eagle Power Turf & Tractor and Lee’s Hoagie House. (CEG photo)
Eagle Power Turf & Tractor held a customer appreciation day May 6 at its store in Doylestown, Pa. (CEG photo)
An extensive lineup of Kubota equipment greeted guests as they stopped by for the customer appreciation day and a free lunch. (CEG photo)




