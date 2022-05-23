Our Main Office
Mon May 23, 2022 - Northeast Edition #11
Eagle Power Turf & Tractor held a customer appreciation day May 6 at its store in Doylestown, Pa.
For the guests who stopped by to check out deals on Kubota equipment and more, Eagle Power Turf & Tractor provided a catered lunch by Lee's Hoagie House.
While there, attendees also shopped the wide array of products offered by Eagle Power Turf & Tractor from manufacturers including Avant, Toro, Stihl, Land Pride, Scag Power Equipment, Exmark, Echo and more.
During the event, guests also could fill out an entry form for a chance to win a 50th anniversary Kubota cooler and a $100 gift card to the Doylestown Beer Authority. CEG