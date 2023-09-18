Bill Conway

The entire Eagle Power team wishes Bill Conway a happy retirement.

Conway has been in the outdoor power equipment business for more than 56 years, starting part time after school at age 13. He started out selling Jacobsen Snowblowers and Moto-Mowers — no weed wackers though, they weren't around yet.

In his 20s he set out on his own in Delaware County, Pa., later moving to Chester County, Pa., and forming Conway Power in 1989. In 2021, Eagle Power purchased his business and brought him and his team, including three of his four sons, on board.

"When you set yourself out in this business you must resolve to put in long hours, and many-many more if you decide to start your own business," Conway reflected. "But I assure you that time is very rewarding with the impact you know you have with customers and employees. I loved being able to have made a difference with my hands, sweat and perseverance."

