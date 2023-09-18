List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Eagle Power Turf & Tractor's Bill Conway Retires

    Mon September 18, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Eagle Power & Equipment


    Bill Conway
    Bill Conway
    Bill Conway In 2021, Eagle Power purchased Bill Conway's business and brought him and his team, including three of his four sons, on board.

    The entire Eagle Power team wishes Bill Conway a happy retirement.

    Conway has been in the outdoor power equipment business for more than 56 years, starting part time after school at age 13. He started out selling Jacobsen Snowblowers and Moto-Mowers — no weed wackers though, they weren't around yet.

    In his 20s he set out on his own in Delaware County, Pa., later moving to Chester County, Pa., and forming Conway Power in 1989. In 2021, Eagle Power purchased his business and brought him and his team, including three of his four sons, on board.

    "When you set yourself out in this business you must resolve to put in long hours, and many-many more if you decide to start your own business," Conway reflected. "But I assure you that time is very rewarding with the impact you know you have with customers and employees. I loved being able to have made a difference with my hands, sweat and perseverance."




    Today's top stories

    North Carolina Zoo's $75M Expansion Makes Room for Asia Exhibit

    First Oscillating Soil Compactor Rolls Off Sakai America's Georgia Production Line

    The Fields at 17 Springs Begins to Take Shape in Millbrook, Ala.

    KDOT's $570M Express Lane Project Aims to Speed Commute

    Contractors to Repair Storm Damage at Historic Fort Preble Near Portland, Maine

    Four Tips for Attracting Generation Z to Skilled Trade Jobs

    Company Wrench Named Wacker Neuson Dealer in Florida

    Report: More than 50 Percent Use Precision Technology in Top Row-Crop States



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Eagle Power Turf & Tractor Employee News Pennsylvania retirement






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA