Earthborne Trucks and Equipment of Warrington, Pa., held an equipment demonstration day on Dec. 11, 2024, that drew many contractors who braved steady rains to attend.

Attendees, who were shielded by Earthborne's covered demonstration area, took in equipment including the JCB Pothole Pro, RC mowers, chippers, mulchers and more. Lunch was provided.

Earthborne owner Doug Taylor said the company hosts demonstration days a few times a year to make good use of a custom-built area for testing equipment.

"Our customers love it because we can line three or four pieces and try them out," Taylor said. "It's a good way to get behind the controls of everything."

Taylor touted MDB Green Climber remote-control slope mowers, which allow operators to mow potentially dangerous areas while avoiding injury.

"Machines that run themselves are a new category for us," Taylor said.

Meantime, the Dixie Chopper Earthborne offers can serve as a replacement for crews using string trimmers on steep slopes ­— who are often at risk for injury.

"Both of these machines will take the place of five men," Taylor said.

Taylor also mentioned the JCB Hydro Pothole Pro, which allows users to cut, crop and clean out potholes without needing five different machines to accomplish the same goal.

Earthborne held a second demo day on Dec. 12. CEG

