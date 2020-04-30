East Attachments Offers Wide Array of Buckets, Rakes

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

East Attachments Offers Wide Array of Buckets, Rakes

Thu April 30, 2020 - Southeast Edition #10
East Attachments


East Attachments’ products are manufactured for the construction and mining industries but also cater to private operators in farming and other private industries.
East Attachments’ products are manufactured for the construction and mining industries but also cater to private operators in farming and other private industries.
East Attachments’ products are manufactured for the construction and mining industries but also cater to private operators in farming and other private industries. East’s tilting bucket is made from AR400 steel and is made to fit any size machine with a quick coupler or a standard pin on.

East Attachments is a national provider of heavy equipment attachments. The company's products are manufactured for the construction and mining industries, but also cater to private operators in farming and other private industries. It is a family-owned and operated business that has more than 20 years of experience in the heavy equipment attachments industry.

East Attachments prides itself in using modern machines, including computer-generated plasma cutting systems that allows for exact OEM specs for all types of excavators, dozers, backhoes and front-end loaders. This allows East Attachments to manufacture products at precision specs for top level performance for its customers, according to the company.

East Attachments also provides all American made attachments, with all products made and manufactured in Winston Salem, N.C. The company's workforce is comprised of a team of workers including five master welders and certified machine operators. East Attachments also is the main contributor to more than 76 dealerships in the United States, including John Deere, Kubota, Case, New Holland, Caterpillar and Bobcat, among others. East Attachments manufactures specialty attachments such as skeleton buckets, tilting buckets, grapples, thumbs, dozer/loader rakes, log splitters, wood shears and many more.

Root Rakes

East Attachments specializes in manufacturing root rakes for dozers, front end loaders and excavator/backhoes. The company offers several different sizes to allow customers to select the most beneficial application to suit their needs. East Attachments rakes are made from top quality AR400 steel to ensure customers are receiving the very best option in quality of steel.

The company ensures that its attachments fit with the manufacture OEM specs by using precision laser cutting machines.

Skeleton/Rock Buckets

East Attachments offers skeleton/rock buckets, which allows the operator to sift/shake through the contents in the bucket. Customers can choose the spacing in the bucket due to the nature of the soil in each geographical area of the country. They are made from top quality AR400 steel to ensure heavy duty manufacturing, according to the company.

East Attachments offers four styles to choose from, including digging, ditching or clean out, skeleton rake bucket and commercial net bucket. The skeleton buckets are made to fit any size machine with a quick coupler or a standard pin on.

Tilting Buckets

East Attachments takes pride in being one of the original companies to produce the tilting bucket. Its tilting bucket is made from AR400 steel and is made to fit any size machine with a quick coupler or a standard pin on. The company's tilting bucket is made to tilt at a 45-degree angle in both directions, making it optimal for both ditching and digging purposes.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Attachments New Products North Carolina