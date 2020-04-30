East Attachments Offers Wide Array of Buckets, Rakes

East Attachments’ products are manufactured for the construction and mining industries but also cater to private operators in farming and other private industries.

East Attachments is a national provider of heavy equipment attachments. The company's products are manufactured for the construction and mining industries, but also cater to private operators in farming and other private industries. It is a family-owned and operated business that has more than 20 years of experience in the heavy equipment attachments industry.

East Attachments prides itself in using modern machines, including computer-generated plasma cutting systems that allows for exact OEM specs for all types of excavators, dozers, backhoes and front-end loaders. This allows East Attachments to manufacture products at precision specs for top level performance for its customers, according to the company.

East Attachments also provides all American made attachments, with all products made and manufactured in Winston Salem, N.C. The company's workforce is comprised of a team of workers including five master welders and certified machine operators. East Attachments also is the main contributor to more than 76 dealerships in the United States, including John Deere, Kubota, Case, New Holland, Caterpillar and Bobcat, among others. East Attachments manufactures specialty attachments such as skeleton buckets, tilting buckets, grapples, thumbs, dozer/loader rakes, log splitters, wood shears and many more.

Root Rakes

East Attachments specializes in manufacturing root rakes for dozers, front end loaders and excavator/backhoes. The company offers several different sizes to allow customers to select the most beneficial application to suit their needs. East Attachments rakes are made from top quality AR400 steel to ensure customers are receiving the very best option in quality of steel.

The company ensures that its attachments fit with the manufacture OEM specs by using precision laser cutting machines.

Skeleton/Rock Buckets

East Attachments offers skeleton/rock buckets, which allows the operator to sift/shake through the contents in the bucket. Customers can choose the spacing in the bucket due to the nature of the soil in each geographical area of the country. They are made from top quality AR400 steel to ensure heavy duty manufacturing, according to the company.

East Attachments offers four styles to choose from, including digging, ditching or clean out, skeleton rake bucket and commercial net bucket. The skeleton buckets are made to fit any size machine with a quick coupler or a standard pin on.

Tilting Buckets

East Attachments takes pride in being one of the original companies to produce the tilting bucket. Its tilting bucket is made from AR400 steel and is made to fit any size machine with a quick coupler or a standard pin on. The company's tilting bucket is made to tilt at a 45-degree angle in both directions, making it optimal for both ditching and digging purposes.