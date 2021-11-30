Easton Sales and Rentals will obtain three more RA30s. Two are already sold to JMC Equipment LLC, another Houston-based company, while the third will join the inventory fleet at Easton Sales and Rentals.

Easton Sales and Rentals has registered a notable moment in construction equipment history, taking delivery of the first-ever Rokbak articulated hauler.

The Rokbak brand launched Sept. 1, 2021, as part of the Volvo Group, with its RA30 and RA40 articulated haulers built at the company factory in Motherwell, Scotland.

Although the Rokbak brand is new, Easton Sales and Rentals is a long-term partner of the company in its previous incarnation and was actually named 2020 Dealer of the Year. Jeff Udelson, managing principle of Easton Sales and Rentals, was delighted to take delivery of Rokbak unit number one.

"It's a great honor for our company to get the first Rokbak articulated hauler and there was real excitement around the dealership when it arrived," he said. "Rokbak has only been in existence a short time, but it's built on the legacy of a company with a long history," he said.

"What's most impressive about the new Rokbak brand is how clear it is to see what it stands for — hard work, performance, reliability, sustainability. It's also backed by the Volvo Group so there's no doubt about the quality or performance.

"It looks fantastic, but a great exterior is just a small part of what makes these machines such excellent haulers," Udelson added. "They are unstoppable on site, and can power through anything a project throws at them. So you get unbeatable performance and durability but with a fuel-efficient design which means better ROI on the job," he continued.

The first delivery was actually part of a package of two RA30 models received by Easton Sales and Rentals. Both were sold to Linco Construction, a family-owned and operated company founded in Houston, Texas, in 1992. The company has already put the Rokbak machines to work, helping with earthworks, underground utility, clearing work and more.

Steve Brown, president of Linco Construction, said the design and performance of the Rokbak machines was a perfect match for the company.

"Our business is built on delivering quality work that is competitively priced and performed by experts, so these new Rokbak machines are ideal tools to help us do that," he said. "They've only been at work for a few weeks, but we can already see they are workhorses. We have built relationships with our clients on our commitment, hard work and quality, and when we look at the Rokbak haulers, we see those same values shining through."

The RA30 articulated hauler from Rokbak is a great choice for construction sites, infrastructure developments or quarries. The 30.9-ton unit offers a heaped capacity of 22.9 cu. yds. and is powered by a Scania DC9 engine, which develops gross power of 370 hp and a maximum torque of 1387 lbf ft. Its fuel-efficient engine is emissions compliant and meets the requirements of the latest North American legislation with T4F.

The hauler's EP320 transmission comes with eight forward and four reverse gears, with a top speed of 34 mph, high overall gear ratio spread, equal ratio steps between gears and optimized gear shifting with partial load shifts. This adds up to lower fuel consumption, smoother gear shifting, better operator comfort and faster cycle times. Increased productivity and uptime, plus lower cost per ton, are further boosted by the long-life transmission fluid, which increases the time needed between oil changes from 1,000 to 4,000 hours.

In addition to the two Rokbak RA30 units it has already received, Easton Sales and Rentals has a further three on their way to Texas. Two are already sold to JMC Equipment LLC, another Houston-based company, while the third will join the inventory fleet at Easton Sales and Rentals.

About Easton Sales and Rentals

At its locations across Texas, Easton Sales and Rentals provides earthmoving equipment for hauling, trench digging, loading, grading and excavating to contractors in the construction and road building sectors. The relationship between Easton Sales and Rentals and Rokbak dates back more than two decades.

Daniel Meara, regional sales manager of Rokbak in North America, said, "We are absolutely thrilled with the enthusiasm our long-standing dealer partners in North America have shown for the new brand and are looking forward to working closely with them over the coming months and years as we establish Rokbak as the industry benchmark for performance, power and reliability."

For more information, visit https://www.eastonsalesandrentals.com.

About Rokbak

Rokbak is a manufacturer of off-highway articulated haulers that are used in mining, quarrying and construction applications around the world. Member of the Volvo Group and headquartered in Motherwell, Scotland, UK, Rokbak has two models of articulated haulers, with payloads ranging from 30.9 to 41.9 tons.

For more information, visit rokbak.com.

