Eco Material Technologies Inc. released its 2024 sustainability report, detailing the company's environmental and social impact across its operations.

The report highlights significant progress in reducing the environmental footprint of the construction industry through innovation, large-scale fly ash utilization and the expanded use of domestic materials as sustainable alternatives to traditional cement.

Cement manufacturing is responsible for nearly 8 percent of global carbon emissions. Eco Material's sustainable SCMs — including fly ash and proprietary Green Cement products — now displace more than 5 percent of total United States cement consumption annually, resulting in more than 5.5 million tons of avoided CO₂e emissions in 2024 alone.

Other key highlights from the Eco Material 2024 report include:

● 6.2 million short tons of fresh fly ash and bottom ash diverted from landfills;

● 467,806 tons of harvested legacy ash put to beneficial use;

● 73,292 tons of Green Cement produced, avoiding more than 65,000 tons of CO₂;

● more than 2 billion gal. of water use avoided by using fly ash; and

● 20 percent of fleet replaced with fuel-efficient trucks, cutting operational emissions.

"Our mission is to build a greener world by rethinking what's possible with construction materials," said Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies. "We're proving that domestic fly ash is not only a powerful climate solution, but also a resilient and scalable one. The infrastructure transformation is already under way, and we're proud to be leading it."

As the construction industry recognizes the benefits of using alternatives to imported cement and carbon-intensive building materials, Eco Material's products offer a domestic, scalable solution. The Company's proprietary cement technologies — PozzoSlag and PozzoCem — can replace up to 100 percent of ordinary portland cement (OPC) in select applications, without compromising and often improving performance. These innovations are enabling a transition toward near-zero emissions concrete while also reducing water usage, with more than 2 billion gallons of water use avoided in 2024 through SCM substitution for OPC.

Eco Material operates at more than 125 sites across 42 states, serving more than 5,000 unique customer locations with more than 1,100 employees — 14 percent being women compared to the national average of 10.9 percent in the construction industry. Its expanded logistics footprint and recent investments in fuel-efficient transportation have further reduced operational emissions. In 2024, the company replaced 20 percent of its heavy truck fleet with more sustainable alternatives and reported a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.83, remaining below the industry average and demonstrating a strong commitment to workplace safety and health.

The Company's SCMs are already playing a critical role in high-profile infrastructure projects across the country. This includes the Gross Reservoir Expansion in Colorado, where Eco Material supplied 90,000 tons of fly ash for what will become the tallest roller compacted dam in the United States.

In California, Eco Material's fly ash was used in the John Madden Football Center at Cal Poly, helping reduce the carbon footprint of the new LEED-targeted facility. In Texas, the Company's PozzoCem H-65 green cement was successfully deployed in the plug and abandonment of a historic oil well, demonstrating novel applications for its cement technologies in the energy sector.

Looking ahead, Eco Material remains focused on doubling its annual volumes of recycled material to 20 million tons by 2030. The company's vision aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production). Its commitment to emissions transparency and circular resource use positions Eco Material as a key partner in the transition to climate-resilient infrastructure and lower-carbon construction practices.

For more information, visit ecomaterial.com/sustainability/

