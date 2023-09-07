ARA in California

Ecorobotix, a pioneering Swiss agtech and AI software company, announced the introduction of its ground-breaking ARA to the United States.

ARA's unique technology is set to transform agriculture with its advanced UHP-Sprayer and Plant-by-Plant AI-based software solution, the company said.

ARA was launched in 2021 by Ecorobotix in Switzerland and has since grown its success in 13 European countries and most recently expanded geographically to Canada and South America.

What Makes ARA Unique?

ARA has a unique combination of Ecorobotix's advanced UHP-Spray-Technology and the AI-driven Plant-by-Plant software. In less than 250 milliseconds, this dynamic system "scans" the field, captures real-time imagery, identifies the specified crops or weeds the farmer has chosen to treat, and executes a remarkably precise spray precision of 2.4 by 2.4 in., all while minimizing drift, the company said.

ARA's primary application currently focuses on targeted herbicide treatments in vegetable fields, showcasing reduced phytotoxicity and enhanced overall crop yields. This translates to substantial profit increases for farmers while reducing herbicide volumes by an impressive 70 to 95 percent.

Beyond herbicides, ARA's versatility extends to the application of liquid fertilizers, growth treatments, insecticides, and pesticides, making its combination of precision and versatility unique in the market.

First Steps in America

Ecorobotix's expansion into the U.S. market has been marked by the establishment of its U.S. subsidiary, Ecorobotix Inc., and its membership in the esteemed Western Growers Association (WGA) in California. The ARA was officially on display for the first time in the United States at the 2023 Farm Tech Days in Wisconsin in cooperation with Edney Distributing and will be shown at the Farm Progress Show in Illinois. Ecorobotix Inc. will make its inaugural appearance at FIRA in Salinas, Calif., this September, with field demonstrations of its ARA.

Farmers can now place orders for the 2024 season by contacting [email protected]. Ecorobotix Inc. is currently in the process of recruitment. To learn more, contact [email protected].

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories