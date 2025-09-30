Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Engcon, Develon Join Forces to Launch Tiltrotator-Ready 9 Series Excavators

    Engcon and Develon team up for tiltrotator-ready 9 series excavators. Collaboration simplifies installation of engcon DC3 tiltrotators on Develon models, enhancing operational efficiency and machine flexibility for rental companies. Partnership signals trend of closer collaboration between manufacturers and tiltrotator specialists for increased productivity. Visit engcongroup.com for more details.

    September 30, 2025 - National Edition

    Engcon


    Engcon announced the integration of its advanced tiltrotator technology with Develon’s latest excavator models.
    Engcon photo
    Engcon announced the integration of its advanced tiltrotator technology with Develon’s latest excavator models.

    Engcon announced the integration of its advanced tiltrotator technology with Develon's latest excavator models, the DX230LC-9 and DX260LC-9.

    With this collaboration, the new Develon 9 series excavators will now be delivered tiltrotator-ready, setting a new standard for ease of installation and operational efficiency.

    The factory-prepared solution ensures a straightforward installation of engcon DC3 tiltrotators, significantly reducing the need for complex retrofitting. The integration supports both engcon sandwich solutions and direct-mounted DC3 tiltrotators, while maintaining full compatibility with Develon's 2D machine guidance systems and aftermarket 3D machine control systems.

    For rental companies, this development provides a decisive advantage. Tiltrotator-ready excavators allow fleets to easily equip or interchange tiltrotators as needed, maximizing machine flexibility and use while simplifying fleet management. End users renting these machines benefit from immediate access to tiltrotator functionality, enabling higher productivity and efficiency from day one, according to the company.

    "This collaboration with Develon allows us to provide a more advanced and integrated solution for our end customers, while delivering a simplified installation process for our dealers and rental partners," said Sam Ryan, global OEM manager of Engcon. "By ensuring the Develon 9 series excavators are tiltrotator-ready, we make it easier than ever to adopt tiltrotator technology on a global scale."

    The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward closer collaboration between excavator manufacturers and tiltrotator specialists, ensuring machines are designed to deliver maximum efficiency and productivity as standard.

    For more information, visit engcongroup.com




    Today's top stories

    Arkansas' Corning Bypass Will Improve Mobility

    VDOT, Branch Make Upgrades to Busy Parkway in Virginia

    Recent Inspections on New Haven, Conn.'s Heroes Tunnel Done Ahead of $150M Upgrade

    Paving Solution for Higher Efficiency, Quality

    Brooks Tractor Becomes Official Merlo Dealer; Celebrates 80 Years Supporting Wisconsin's Agriculture, Forestry Professions

    Another Contract Awarded to Build a Section of Pa.'s Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway

    Kubota Unveils Next-Generation Grand L70 Series Compact Tractors

    PA Turnpike Uses Innovation to Improve Roadway Conditions for Customers



     

    Read more about...

    Attachments Collaboration Develon Engcon New Products Tiltrotators







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147