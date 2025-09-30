Engcon and Develon team up for tiltrotator-ready 9 series excavators. Collaboration simplifies installation of engcon DC3 tiltrotators on Develon models, enhancing operational efficiency and machine flexibility for rental companies. Partnership signals trend of closer collaboration between manufacturers and tiltrotator specialists for increased productivity. Visit engcongroup.com for more details.

Engcon announced the integration of its advanced tiltrotator technology with Develon's latest excavator models, the DX230LC-9 and DX260LC-9.

With this collaboration, the new Develon 9 series excavators will now be delivered tiltrotator-ready, setting a new standard for ease of installation and operational efficiency.

The factory-prepared solution ensures a straightforward installation of engcon DC3 tiltrotators, significantly reducing the need for complex retrofitting. The integration supports both engcon sandwich solutions and direct-mounted DC3 tiltrotators, while maintaining full compatibility with Develon's 2D machine guidance systems and aftermarket 3D machine control systems.

For rental companies, this development provides a decisive advantage. Tiltrotator-ready excavators allow fleets to easily equip or interchange tiltrotators as needed, maximizing machine flexibility and use while simplifying fleet management. End users renting these machines benefit from immediate access to tiltrotator functionality, enabling higher productivity and efficiency from day one, according to the company.

"This collaboration with Develon allows us to provide a more advanced and integrated solution for our end customers, while delivering a simplified installation process for our dealers and rental partners," said Sam Ryan, global OEM manager of Engcon. "By ensuring the Develon 9 series excavators are tiltrotator-ready, we make it easier than ever to adopt tiltrotator technology on a global scale."

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward closer collaboration between excavator manufacturers and tiltrotator specialists, ensuring machines are designed to deliver maximum efficiency and productivity as standard.

For more information, visit engcongroup.com

