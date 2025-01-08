List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Engcon Launches New Model of Tiltrotator Model

    Engcon launches updated EC204 tiltrotator model for 2-4 ton excavators, featuring EC-Oil quick coupler system above and below, offering 45-degree tilt angle, infinite rotation, and compatibility with EPS for enhanced flexibility in excavation work, available from January 2025.

    Wed January 08, 2025 - National Edition
    Engcon


    The updated model of the EC204, which is suitable for excavators in the 2-4 ton size class, features engcon's EC-Oil quick coupler system both above and below the tiltrotator, which is unique on smaller machines.
    Photo courtesy of engcon
    More and more people are discovering the benefits of tiltrotators.

    One of the main advantages is that it makes digging more efficient and broadens the excavator's range of applications. The tiltrotator transforms the excavator into a flexible tool carrier, reducing both the need for other machines and labor around the excavator. The result is increased profitability for the end customer.

    Engcon is constantly working to improve its products. As a further step forward in improving for the end customer, engcon is now launching an improved version of the popular EC204 with the same functions and features as engcon's larger models.

    The updated model of the EC204, which is suitable for excavators in the 2-4 ton size class, features engcon's EC-Oil quick coupler system both above and below the tiltrotator, which is unique on smaller machines. This makes it easier to change attachments or to disconnect the tiltrotator if necessary. It offers a 45-degree tilt angle, infinite rotation and the ability to easily mount different attachments, contributing to versatility and flexibility in excavation work.

    The model also is prepared for EPS, engcon's innovative positioning system.

    "I'm very proud that we can deliver our EC-Oil automatic quick coupler system both above and below the tiltrotator for the 2 to 4 ton class, this really makes the excavator the ultimate tool carrier," said Martin Engström, product manager at engcon. "Our customers can rely on engcon to always deliver state-of-the-art technology that improves their profitability."

    The updated model of EC204 is available on the market from January 2025.

    About EC-Oil

    EC-Oil is an attachment consisting of hydraulic blocks with hydraulic, electrical and central lubrication connections. When EC-Oil is mounted on the Q-Safe quick coupler, the combination provides fully automatic connection of hydraulic attachments such as tiltrotators, grapples, sweepers, ground vibrators, etc. The operator does not have to leave the driver's seat to connect the attachments, which increases the safety of the excavator operator.

    For more information, visit www.engcongroup.com




