The introduction of automatic quick couplers has made it easier for excavator operators to disconnect the tiltrotator when extra digging or lifting power is required. On these occasions ground conditions may not be suitable to park the tiltrotator, so it may need to be transported some distance away from the work area. That's why Engcon is now launching a new stand to transport and store the tiltrotator. It thus solves many transportation and storage challenges.

To simplify the handling of automatic quick couplers for different types of surfaces, Engcon has developed a tiltrotator stand where the driver can park the tiltrotator.

"Since we introduced our automatic quick coupler system with EC-Oil at no extra cost on our machine couplers and the top of our tiltrotators, we have seen a significant increase in drivers that connect and disconnect their tiltrotator depending on the type of work they perform", said Martin Engström, product manager at Engcon.

Simplicity Is the Key

The tiltrotator stand is made of steel and can be equipped with any attachment. The stand is designed to be carried with pallet forks, which makes it easy for example for a wheel loader, skid-steer loader or truck to carry the tiltrotator that is protected and firmly connected in the lower quick coupler.

"The simplicity of being able to connect and disconnect the tiltrotator without having to leave the cab enables the driver to optimize the machine based on the jobs they perform in a simple and smooth way. In addition, the automatic couplings under the tiltrotator are protected when it is parked in the tiltrotator stand," said Engström.

The stand has dimensions of 1200 x 800 mm, which is the same as a Euro pallet and thus also fits in pallet stands intended for these.

For more information, visit www.engcon.com.

