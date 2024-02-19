Photo courtesy of Equipment Corporation of America Rod Kern

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) announced the promotion of Rod Kern to vice president. This promotion marks a significant milestone in ECA's commitment to leadership excellence and continued growth.

Rod Kern represents the fourth generation of the Kern family at ECA.

Kern's background in geotechnical engineering, underscored by his education from Penn State (B.S. — Civil Engineering) and Cornell University (M.Eng. — Geotechnical Engineering, MBA) along with internships at Menard USA, Civil & Environmental Consultants and Malcolm Drilling were instrumental in a successful start to his career.

After completing his graduate studies, Kern's professional journey began in 2016 as a staff engineer at Moretrench, before being promoted to assistant project manager with Keller North America. A licensed Professional Engineer in Pennsylvania, he began his journey with ECA as Applications Engineering Manager in the ECA BAUER Service Team.

Since joining ECA in 2020, his expertise in geotechnical engineering and deep foundation construction has been pivotal in advancing ECA's capabilities in providing practical and economical solutions to complex challenges.

"Rod has excelled in everything that's been asked of him since returning to Pittsburgh in 2020," said Roy Kern, president and CEO of ECA. "His knowledge of our equipment, applications and the ability to relate to our customers is excellent. We look forward to his continued growth and success at ECA."

For more information, visit www.ecanet.com.

