EquipmentShare Reaches Deal With Victor L. Phillips Co.

EquipmentShare, the fastest growing construction equipment rental and technology solutions provider in the United States, according to the company, reached a deal to collaborate with the The Victor L. Phillips Company (VLP), a heavy equipment company. EquipmentShare closed on this agreement on Feb. 28, 2020. The deal covers the five existing VLP locations within Missouri and Kansas.

EquipmentShare's wholly-owned subsidiary will be an authorized Case Construction Equipment, Epiroc and Sennebogen dealer at all five locations. All five locations also will offer EquipmentShare's standard equipment rental and retail sales services, as well as equipment repair and maintenance services and parts support and sales.

Established in 1911 as a heavy equipment dealer, VLP has a long history of serving mid-Missouri construction and heavy equipment markets.

"EquipmentShare is proud to build on the legacy of innovation, reliability and strong, long-lasting customer relationships that VLP has sustained for more than 100 years," EquipmentShare CEO Jabbok Schlacks said. "This acquisition will allow us to build on this foundation, expand our reach in these markets and best serve the long-time customers of The Victor L. Phillips Company."

Presently, EquipmentShare operates 45 rental yards in 21 states. After securing this agreement with VLP, EquipmentShare now operates eight total branches located in Missouri and Kansas. The construction technology solutions company plans to offer uninterrupted service to customers at the newly-acquired locations. The name of the Victor L Phillips company also will be changing to VLP An EquipmentShare Company for all previous Victor L. Phillips locations. While the logo is changing, the phone numbers associated will remain the same for our customers' needs.

EquipmentShare is dedicated to helping contractors and heavy equipment owners increase the utilization of their assets and connect their employees, assets and materials through the use of smart jobsite technology.

