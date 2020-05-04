LBX Company LLC announced the addition of ESSCO Truck & Equipment as the dealer for Link-Belt hydraulic excavators, material handlers and parts in New York City and New Jersey.

ESSCO has locations in Staten Island, N.Y. and Farmingdale, N.J. The Staten Island location is at 20 Kinsey Place. The current parts drop and future New Jersey branch is located at 1300 State Route 33, Farmingdale, NJ 07727. These locations will serve all five boroughs of New York City: Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Staten Island and Queens, as well as these counties in New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren.

"ESSCO Truck & Equipment has the experience and business model to serve customers throughout the five boroughs of New York City and the northern New Jersey region," said Chris Wise, distribution development manager, LBX Company. "They have the right product lines and personnel to service construction, recycling, material handling and transportation customers."

"ESSCO is proud to represent the Link-Belt Line. With over 30 years of construction industry experience, our solution-oriented team is ready to support our customers," said John DiFazio, president and CEO, ESSCO Truck & Equipment.

For more information, call 844/44-ESSCO or visit ESSCOEQUIPMENT.com.