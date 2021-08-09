Bobby Doyle will serve as site manager.

Florida-based Everglades Equipment Group, the largest John Deere dealer in the state, has expanded its presence into Miami-Dade County with a store location in Homestead. The move will bring a new level of customer service and equipment excellence to the area.

Everglades will begin its operations in a temporary space at 1995 NE 8th St. in Homestead, from which it will move into a new permanent site in November of this year.

"Our original dealership was founded in the Everglades almost 60 years ago and we are excited to serve a community that is so close to home," said Mike Schlechter, president of Everglades.

"Our family migrated to South Florida in the early 1900s to begin farming in the Everglades agricultural area, which evolved into servicing John Deere tractors for the farmers, and in 1963 Everglades Equipment Group was born.

"We understand what it takes to keep an operation running efficiently and effectively, while overcoming challenges. I am a part of the 3rd generation of the family that owns and operates Everglades Equipment Group, and we pride ourselves on investing in good people, product availability, quality parts and outstanding service. We are ready to serve the Miami-Dade community and show you the Everglades difference."

Everglades will operate a full-service John Deere dealership offering equipment sales, parts and service in Homestead, even while in its temporary location. Homestead native, Bobby Doyle, will serve as site manager. He previously owned and operated two small businesses and has 15 years of experience in the agricultural equipment industry.

"I am proud to serve the Miami-Dade community in this new role, and am honored to work for Everglades," said Doyle. "The South Florida community has unique needs, and our Everglades team is trained and prepared to meet and exceed expectations for the long haul. From farming to construction to landscape companies and all property owners, we are ready to serve. I am excited for the first-class customer service we are going to provide to my hometown community. Be patient and prepared for the great changes that are coming to our dealership."

Everglades, along with John Deere, will offer the following brands at its Homestead location: Alamo, Bernhard, Billy Goat, Buffalo Turbine, BushHog, Cadman, Guss, Honda, Jacto, Krone, Landscape Supply, Rainbow Irrigation Systems, Rhino,Schulte, Stihl, TruTurf, Weidenmann and Yeti.

Everglades is still looking to hire sales teammates. Interested individuals should apply at EFEJobs.com. For more information about Everglades Equipment Group, visit EvergladesFarmEquipment.com.

