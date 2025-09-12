Vulcan Materials Company uses Liebherr HS 8300.2 duty cycle crawler crane to excavate materials for construction in Florida, ensuring high-quality aggregates for roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects. The crane's innovative design improves efficiency, operator comfort, and sustainability, contributing to successful and cost-effective operations at the Fort Myers quarry.

Liebherr photo Excavated aggregates including crushed stone, sand and gravel are vital in constructing and updating aging infrastructure.

Using the Liebherr HS 8300.2 duty cycle crawler crane, Vulcan Materials Company excavates a significant gravel pit in Fort Myers that produces high-quality materials and provides essential components for construction aggregates used in building roads, bridges and foundations throughout Florida.

Excavated aggregates including crushed stone, sand and gravel are vital in constructing and updating aging infrastructure. As the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates, Vulcan Materials has been using the Liebherr HS 8300.2 duty cycle crawler crane to excavate material at the company's Fort Myers quarry — one of the largest quarries — to be deployed throughout the state for essential construction.

"We have a fair amount of similar model Liebherr machines with minor changes, so integrating the HS 8300.2 was a seamless choice," said Jason Jowers, area operations manager, Florida, Vulcan Materials. "Given the scale and longevity of this mine, any operational downtime can lead to significant costs and disruptions. The Liebherr HS 8300.2 duty cycle crawler crane not only fulfills the project's technical demands but also upholds the high standards essential for the mine's overall success."

Dynamic Design

To ensure efficient operation and high-performance production, the Liebherr HS 8300.2 dragline offers the Vulcan team high material handling capacity, enabling faster and more cost-effective extraction of raw materials. Especially noteworthy is the new, widened cab of the excavator, which significantly improves operator comfort and visibility.

"When we decide which machine to add to our fleet, it is highly based around the required capacity, excavation capabilities and how that machine fits into our business model," said Kenny Knowles, vice president of operations, Florida and the Bahamas, Vulcan Materials.

The HS 8300.2 is one of the largest duty cycle crawler cranes worldwide, according to Liebherr. This powerful machine is designed for material handling and can be operated with dragline buckets and different grabs with enormous volume capacity. The steel fabrication is designed for an extended service life of the giant machine which is ideal for the dynamic applications performed at the Fort Myers site.

To further increase performance, the hydraulic crawler crane is equipped with the innovative hybrid drive Pactronic that uses surplus energy. This increases the turnover performance significantly and reduces fuel consumption at the same time. These innovations not only increase productivity but also promote sustainable resource use and enhance safety on site.

Vulcan Materials

Recognized as the largest producer of construction aggregates in the United States, Vulcan Materials remains a reliable partner for both Liebherr and the construction industry in Florida, supporting the expansion of regional infrastructure with high-quality building materials.

With a national footprint and extensive distribution network, Vulcan continues to produce materials used in nearly all forms of construction including valuable infrastructure such as roads, bridges, waterworks and ports, and to construct buildings both residential and nonresidential, such as data centers, manufacturing facilities, office buildings, water treatment plants, schools and hospitals.

