Thu October 28, 2021 - Southeast Edition #22
After a year off due to COVID-19, the 43rd annual Sunbelt Ag Expo — "North America's Premier Farm Show" — took place on Oct. 19 to 21 at Spence Field in Moultrie, Ga.
The Expo, which consistently attracts more than 100,000 visitors every year, was once again a memorable show with well over 1,000 exhibitors showcasing their products and services. CEG
