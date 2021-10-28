List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Exhibitors Top 1,000 as Sunbelt Ag Expo Returns to Georgia

Thu October 28, 2021 - Southeast Edition #22
CEG


After a year off due to COVID-19, the 43rd annual Sunbelt Ag Expo — "North America's Premier Farm Show" — took place on Oct. 19 to 21 at Spence Field in Moultrie, Ga.

The Expo, which consistently attracts more than 100,000 visitors every year, was once again a memorable show with well over 1,000 exhibitors showcasing their products and services. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

At the heart of the FAE display was an FAE PT-300 tracked forestry mulcher and staffers out promoting the machine and other attachments. (L-R) are Chris Koch, Lee Smith, John Keeney, Chad Florian and Giorgio Carera.
With its distinctive green machines and its material handlers boomed up, the Merlo exhibit area wasn’t that hard to track down from anywhere on the 100 acre Expo footprint.
Meshing the green with the yellow machines at the John Deere “small tent city” draws thousands to their exhibit area.
The old school antique tractors and the daily parade of these tractors take many back to the “low tech” simpler times in farming and construction.
At this show, Kubota always has an incredible selection of machines for the farming, construction and turf industry, with many dealership and manufacturer representatives coming out to promote the entire line.
The Briggs JCB exhibit area was non-stop with attendees waiting to register for some great prizes and to see the newest JCB machines.
Bobcat had a huge array of machines on display and big support from its local dealership reps, including (L-R) Greg Millick, Daniel Creswell, Dave Beshear and Greg Hinson, all of Bobcat of Athens (GA)/Shoemaker Equipment Supply/ Southern Sales & Rentals.
At the Prinoth exhibit area, dealer representatives joined the manufacturer for promoting the line. (L-R) are Ryan McKenzie and Rylee McKenzie, both of Quality Equipment & Parts, Lake City, Fla; Frank Hollowell of Prinoth; Randy McKenzie of Quality Equipment & Parts; and John DalBianco of Prinoth.
Crosby Equipment, based in Douglas, Ga., brought in a nice collection of Hyundai excavators and wheel loaders and Link-Belt excavators.
Keeping busy promoting the Fecon line-up of mulchers were (L-R) Doug Mace and Amelia Reynolds of Fecon; Scott Burson of Tractor & Equipment Co. – Albany, Ga.; and Bob Candee, also of Fecon.
(L-R): Flint Equipment recently took on the Thunder Creek Equipment line, and Eddie Claxton of Flint Equipment was out representing the machines with Thunder Creek’s Clayton Michael-Butler and Steven Ile.
About a half-dozen SANY machines were on display at the Perry Brothers Equipment Company exhibit area and were well represented by staff members including (L-R) Gwen Eckersen, Lance Perry, Frank Hatfield, Stephen Perry and Abby Butler.
A prototype CTL was spotted in the Kioti exhibit. Stay tuned to further developments of this product in late 2022.




