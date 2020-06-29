--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Expansion Begins on $12 Million Idaho Falls Airport Upgrade

Mon June 29, 2020 - West Edition #14
City of Idaho Falls


Idaho Falls Regional Airport (idahofallsidaho.gov photo)
Idaho Falls Regional Airport (idahofallsidaho.gov photo)

Construction began last week on a $12 million expansion project at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) that will add an additional 38,000 sq. ft. to the air terminal and a variety of new services and amenities.

The project, funded entirely by the Federal Aviation Administration's Aviation Improvement Program, is scheduled to be completed in 18 months.

As part of the remodeling project, the airport will add two new terminal gates, one on the second floor and one on the ground floor, bringing the total number of gates to five. There will also be a new jetway for the second floor gate, in addition to three covered ground-level boarding positions on the first floor gates.

"Before COVID-19 we were on track to have a record year in terms of passengers and flights," said IDA Director Rick Cloutier. "Even with the downturn during the pandemic we're still in the top 10 for flights in the nation for regional airports. So as recovery continues it's important that we continue to plan and build to serve the future needs of our businesses and residents. This project will do just that and help give us the capacity to accommodate our foreseeable growth needs."

In addition to the passenger gates and boarding positions, the terminal will also undergo a complete remodel that will relocate the TSA screening and check-in area and add a new, dedicated TSA pre-check line. The front lobby and interior of the facility will also be remodeled and updated and a new service-animal and pet relief area will be added.

On the second floor the restaurant operator, Tailwind, will also be investing in expanding their space to include sit down service in addition to the current beverage and food services already offered there. The company will also be expanding the retail space on the second level.

"This is going to be a really transformational project for air service in our region," said Cloutier. "Not only is the airport going to get updated, air service is going to be improved and our ability to add new flights and new destinations is going to increase. This is really an exciting and much-needed project that will benefit our city and our entire region."



