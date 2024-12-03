Discover the data revolution in commercial vehicles at Work Truck Week 2025. With sessions on telematics, AI, and data-driven decision-making, industry professionals will explore new tools and practices to leverage data for business growth. Join the discussion on March 6 in Indianapolis.

Join the commercial vehicle industry data revolution at Work Truck Week 2025. NTEA – The Work Truck Association introduces Commercial Vehicle Data Exchange & Reception, a half-day special session on March 6 showcasing new possibilities for obtaining, analyzing and using data; understanding market trends; and improving business processes.

Work Truck Week 2025 runs March 4–7, 2025, at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. It encompasses Green Truck Summit, The Work Truck Show, NTEA Annual Meeting, Ride & Drive, educational program and more.

Green Truck Summit is March 4, educational sessions run March 4–6, Work Truck Show exhibits are open March 5–7 and Ride & Drive runs March 5–6.

Work Truck Week, North America's largest work truck event, is produced by NTEA. Register at worktruckweek.com.

"We are on the cusp of a data revolution in the commercial vehicle industry," said Kevin Koester, NTEA managing director. "Software-defined vehicles, telematics, artificial intelligence and other technologies are generating data and providing resources that can help businesses plan and progress in new ways. The time is right to come together to explore the tools to leverage existing data and lead the development of the next wave of data-driven decision-making."

Commercial Vehicle Data Exchange is designed for industry professionals looking for new data sources, interested in leveraging their company's own data and/or collaborating with others who want to move the industry forward.

The four-hour event kicks off with a review of the current state of data availability and use in the commercial vehicle industry led by Andrew Wrobel, NTEA commercial vehicle insight strategist. This is followed by three breakouts:

Best practices for using data in business decisions

Evolution through telematics

Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for data analysis and protection.

In the first session, Joe Langley, associate director, North American light vehicle production for S&P Global Mobility, will identify best practices for vehicle analysis to make better-informed business decisions.

Steven Berube, vice president of sales for GEOTAB, will then explore the evolution of Class 3–7 multi-stage manufactured commercial vehicles through the lens of telematics. He'll provide an overview of the macro trends that have influenced the industry over the last two decades and the role that telematics has played in supporting these transitions — as well as how changes in telematics will help drive the industry into the future.

Finally, Bucky Dodd, CEO and principal consultant at ClearKinetic, will discuss how AI is transforming data analysis, making it easier than ever to turn complex information into clear, actionable insights. The session will uncover how AI-driven analysis makes it easier to identify trends, refine strategies and make data-backed decisions in real time. It also will examine best practices for securing data.

Koester will wrap up the conference with a look to the future of data acquisition and analysis within the commercial vehicle industry. The conference is followed by a reception to give participants the opportunity to discuss what they've learned and exchange ideas.

"Success in the work truck industry goes beyond hardware and software," Koester said. "It increasingly depends on data and the people who are willing to create, leverage and collaborate on it. Attending the Commercial Vehicle Data Exchange is an important step in understanding how to transform data into strategic actions to move operations — and the work truck industry — forward."

The Commercial Vehicle Data Exchange & Reception Special Session runs 1:30–5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 6, at Indiana Convention Center. It is not included in any Work Truck Week registration package — it is available for purchase separately.

For more information, visit worktruckweek.com or contact NTEA ([email protected] or 248/489-7090).

