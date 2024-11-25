Explore St. Louis at World of Asphalt 2025, offering industry insights and city attractions. Attendees can enjoy entertainment, dining, family-friendly activities, cultural attractions, and educational sessions for asphalt professionals. Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!

The World of Asphalt Show & Conference takes place March 25-27, 2025, at the America's Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Mo.

This premier event for asphalt and aggregates professionals promises not only cutting-edge industry insights and networking opportunities but also a chance to explore the vibrant city of St. Louis.

"We are thrilled to bring the World of Asphalt Show & Conference to St. Louis for the first time," said World of Asphalt Show Director Brittany Schmidtke. "When attendees aren't on the show floor, gaining valuable industry insights, they can look forward to exploring all St. Louis has to offer.

"From the incredible restaurant scene and nightlife to the museums and family-fun attractions, we can't wait to welcome you to St. Louis for an unforgettable experience."

Discover St. Louis: City of Endless Adventures

St. Louis, known as the Gateway to the West, offers experiences for attendees and their families. From iconic landmarks to family-friendly attractions, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"We are thrilled to welcome World of Asphalt to St. Louis," said Explore St. Louis' Catherine Neville. "The St. Louis region is home to the nation's first interstate project, the 1956 U.S. Hwy. 40 contract, now I-70. We're also a major stop along Route 66 and home to the nation's first gas station. With our proud transportation history, St. Louis is the perfect backdrop for World of Asphalt conference. We look forward to welcoming you to the Gateway City and sharing what makes St. Louis an unforgettable destination."

Entertainment, Dining

St. Louis is a hub for entertainment and culinary delights:

Ballpark Village: Located next to Busch Stadium, this entertainment district offers dining, nightlife and live music. Baseball fans can take in a game at Busch Stadium when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Minnesota Twins on March 29th.

The Delmar Loop: A vibrant area known for its eclectic mix of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

Soulard: Famous for its historic architecture and lively bar scene, perfect for an evening out.

Family Fun in St. Louis

Does World of Asphalt sync up with your family's Spring Break schedule? Extend your stay and explore the many family-friendly activities St. Louis has to offer:

Gateway Arch National Park: Take a tram ride to the top of the 630-ft. Gateway Arch for breathtaking views of the city and the Mississippi River. The on-site museum offers a deep dive into the history of westward expansion.

National Museum of Transportation: A perfect destination for families of asphalt and aggregate professionals! Explore one of the largest collections of transportation vehicles in the world, including trains, cars and planes. It's a fascinating destination for both kids and adults.

St. Louis Zoo: Located in Forest Park, this world-renowned zoo is free to the public and home to over 12,000 animals.

City Museum: A unique, interactive museum housed in a former shoe factory, offering endless fun with its slides, tunnels and climbing structures.

The Magic House: A children's museum that provides hands-on learning experiences through interactive exhibits.

St. Louis Science Center: Engage with over 700 interactive exhibits, including a planetarium and an OMNIMAX Theater. It's free and full of activities for curious kids of all ages.

Cultural, Historical Attractions

For those interested in culture and history, St. Louis boasts numerous attractions:

Missouri History Museum: Explore the rich history of Missouri and St. Louis through engaging exhibits.

Saint Louis Art Museum: Located in Forest Park, this museum features an extensive collection of art from around the world.

Missouri Botanical Garden: One of the oldest botanical gardens in the United States, offering beautiful landscapes and educational exhibits.

For Asphalt Professionals

While the family enjoys the city, asphalt professionals can look forward to:

Educational Sessions: Gain insights from industry experts through a variety of sessions focused on the latest trends and technologies in asphalt.

Exhibition Hall: Explore the latest products and services from leading manufacturers and suppliers.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with peers and industry leaders to share knowledge and build valuable relationships.

Register for World of Asphalt

For the ultimate World of Asphalt and AGG1 experience, opt for the All-Access badge, granting daily entry to both World of Asphalt and AGG1, along with access to up to 10 concurrent education sessions.

Book your travel and accommodations through the official World of Asphalt and AGG1 hotel block that provides access to the show's rate assurance without the need to pre-pay.

Enroll in education to secure your spot. Education topics include people, plants, paving, pavement preservation and environment, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S).

Prepare for your visit. With more than 430 exhibitors and just three days to explore everything, attendees are encouraged to organize their schedule for World of Asphalt and AGG1 ahead of their arrival in St. Louis. Additionally, make plans to explore St. Louis during your down time off the show floor.

Plan Your Visit

Make the most of your trip to St. Louis by visiting Explore St. Louis for more information on attractions, dining and accommodations. Whether you're extending your stay for a family vacation or diving deep into the World of Asphalt, St. Louis offers an unforgettable experience for all.

For more information on World of Asphalt, visit WorldOfAsphalt.com.

