On June 26, 2025, Fabick Cat hosted an open house attended by more than 300 guests at its Wausau, Wis., facility at 9601 Christie Lane in Weston, Wis. The event featured the Cat Global Operator Challenge, as heavy equipment operators competed for a spot in the regional finals.

Also on display was a Cat 980G wheel loader rebuild. This machine arrived at Fabick's Wausau shop in March and took three months for a full Cat Certified Powertrain Plus and Hydraulic Rebuild for customer County Materials.

Customers also had the chance to try out the Cat 249D3 compact track loader with Cat Command remote operation, as well as try other machines in the demo area.

"Any opportunity to celebrate our customers and show appreciation for their continued partnership is a great day," said Kelli Fabick, vice president of Fabick Rents. "From hosting today's Global Operator Challenge to showcasing our autonomous equipment for hands-on demos, it's been an exciting and engaging event. We're grateful for the strong turnout and proud to recognize the vital role our customers play — not only in our success at Fabick Cat, but in the communities we serve." CEG

