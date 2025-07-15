Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Fabick Cat Holds Successful Open House in Wausau, Wis.

    Fabick Cat's successful open house in Wausau, Wis., featured the Cat Global Operator Challenge, showcasing equipment rebuilds and Cat Command remote operation. VP Kelli Fabick expressed gratitude for customer partnership and community support. Over 300 guests attended the event.

    Tue July 15, 2025 - Midwest Edition #15
    CEG


    On June 26, 2025, Fabick Cat hosted an open house attended by more than 300 guests at its Wausau, Wis., facility at 9601 Christie Lane in Weston, Wis. The event featured the Cat Global Operator Challenge, as heavy equipment operators competed for a spot in the regional finals.

    Also on display was a Cat 980G wheel loader rebuild. This machine arrived at Fabick's Wausau shop in March and took three months for a full Cat Certified Powertrain Plus and Hydraulic Rebuild for customer County Materials.

    Customers also had the chance to try out the Cat 249D3 compact track loader with Cat Command remote operation, as well as try other machines in the demo area.

    "Any opportunity to celebrate our customers and show appreciation for their continued partnership is a great day," said Kelli Fabick, vice president of Fabick Rents. "From hosting today's Global Operator Challenge to showcasing our autonomous equipment for hands-on demos, it's been an exciting and engaging event. We're grateful for the strong turnout and proud to recognize the vital role our customers play — not only in our success at Fabick Cat, but in the communities we serve." CEG

    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19
    Photo: 1/19

    (L-R): Mason Sasf, Mike Lewandowski and Mark Kizewski, all of Mark Kizewski Construction; Luyk, Ethan and Aidan Van Ornum, all of Rock Rose Company; and Douglas Johnson with a Cat 980G wheel loader, rebuilt by Fabick Cat. (CEG photo)
    Nate Perzinski (L) of Fabick Technology Services and Mike Proulx of Stuczynski Trucking and Excavating of Stevens Point, Wis., talk about how technology can help businesses save time and money. (CEG photo)
    Tim Bosman, who teaches technology education at Gresham High School, looks over the demonstration of a Cat compact track loader with Cat Command remote operation. (CEG photo)
    Barry Poole (L) of South Park Metal Works, Alpine, Wyo., and Jim Radtke of Radtke Farms were impressed with the work Fabick Cat did to restore this Cat 980G wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    Hugh Rankin (L) of Runge Timber Management and Lyndon Watland of Timberline Logging came to Fabick Cat’s open house event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Matt Hansen, sales manager, Fabick Cat; Brad Baumgart, product support sales representative, Fabick Cat; Kurt Behnke, County Materials; Mark Hanson, senior vice president of product support, Fabick Cat; Luke Peche, Tyler Larson and Nick Janak — the techs who did the rebuild on this Cat 980G wheel loader. The Cat Certified Powertrain Plus and Hydraulic Rebuild project took three months to complete. (CEG photo)
    Marlin Martin (C) of Scenic Ridge Builders brought his sons, Weston (L) and Dallas, to the Fabick Cat open house. Eric Stoller of Fabick Cat gave them a tour of the equipment and Cat Global Operator Challenge contests. (CEG photo)
    An operator in a Cat 308 mini-excavator takes a turn at the “Mini-Masters” course in the Cat Global Operator Challenge. (CEG photo)
    This Cat 249D3 compact track loader with Cat Command remote operation was available for customers to try out at the event. (CEG photo)
    Kian Rosenau shows his father, Jamey, of Rosenau Construction how to operate this Cat 301.8 mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    This Cat AP1000 wheeled asphalt paver offers advanced technology, low fuel consumption and screed heat-up in as little as 15 minutes, according to Caterpillar. (CEG photo)
    The “Precision Tracktor” course included pushing a barrel into a designated area with a Cat D3 dozer. One winner will move on to the next stage of the Cat Global Operator Challenge. (CEG photo)
    Fabick Cat’s Logan Bauer (second from L) and Shane Boyer (third from L) give instructions for the “Stay On Track” course of the Cat Global Operator Challenge with a Cat 265 compact track loader. (CEG photo)
    An operator completes the tasks in the “Stay On Track” course with a Cat 265 compact track loader. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jason Pingel, Brad Ebelt and Adam Patrow of Fabick Technology Services talk with Dave Bethel of Bethel Excavating. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Jesse Turner of River View Construction, Wausau, Wis.; Pat Meyer, sales operations manager of Fabick Cat; Randy Weinkauf of River View Construction, Wausau, Wis.; Tim Fritz, vice president of sales, Fabick Cat; and Bret Buchmann of A&B Lawncare and Snow Removal, Rhinelander, Wis. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Ryan DeBroux of Fabick Rents; Joshua Krautkramer of Revi Designs; Colten Bloch of Revi Designs; and Tanner Shillinger of Fabick Rents. (CEG photo)




