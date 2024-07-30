Customers were invited to a cookout on July 23, 2024, at Fabick Cat's Madison, Wis., branch, located at 1111 Applegate Rd.

Approximately 250 people attended the Madison event. Guests were greeted with branded giveaways and offered a chance to win some exciting door prizes. Lunch, cooked by members of the Fabick Cat team, was followed up with sweet treats from an ice cream truck.

During the event, customers were able to see the newest Cat equipment, including dozers, excavators, track loaders and more. The latest technology offerings from Fabick Technology Services were showcased as well.

For more information, visit fabickcat.com. CEG

