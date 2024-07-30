List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Fabick Cat Hosts Cookout Lunch at Madison, Wisconsin, Branch

    Tue July 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition #16
    CEG


    Customers were invited to a cookout on July 23, 2024, at Fabick Cat's Madison, Wis., branch, located at 1111 Applegate Rd.

    Approximately 250 people attended the Madison event. Guests were greeted with branded giveaways and offered a chance to win some exciting door prizes. Lunch, cooked by members of the Fabick Cat team, was followed up with sweet treats from an ice cream truck.

    During the event, customers were able to see the newest Cat equipment, including dozers, excavators, track loaders and more. The latest technology offerings from Fabick Technology Services were showcased as well.

    For more information, visit fabickcat.com. CEG

    (L-R) are Jeré Fabick, chairman and CEO of Fabick Cat; Dennis Rehr of Rehr Farms in Rock Springs, Wis.; and John Fabick IV, president of Fabick Cat. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Paul Olsen, Kim Olsen, Maddie Olsen and Tom Griffith, all of Paul Olsen Excavating and Trucking, look over this Cat 310 excavator. (CEG photo)
    Landen Thelen and his father, Greg Thelen of Truck and Machine Services, were enjoying the cookout and checking out the equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Gracie Hamele of Eric’s Lawn and Landscaping; Dan Dedault of Fabick Cat; and Eric Hamele of Eric’s Lawn and Landscaping with a Cat 255 compact track loader. (CEG photo)
    Eric Meinholz of Ashton Enterprises shows his son, Carter, this Cat 306 mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    John Hostetler (L) of Double J Sales talks with Ryan Simmons of Fabick Cat at the cookout. (CEG photo)
    Fabick Cat’s Diana Metz and Gabe Wild of Hooper Corporation grab some burgers during Fabick Cat’s cookout in Madison, Wis. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Aaron Gaitens of Fabick Cat; Aaron Stai of Ryan Central Inc.; and Matt Hansen of Fabick Cat. (CEG photo)
    Matt Spahn of Spahn Excavating Inc. was interested in what this Cat 320 excavator can do. (CEG photo)
    Old Glory hangs proudly during Fabick Cat’s cookout event in Madison, Wis. (CEG photo)
    This D1 dozer was among the pieces of equipment on display during the cookout at Fabick Cat. (CEG photo)
    Cory Clemens (L) of Clemens Excavating Company asks Garett Bloom of Fabick Cat for the specs on this Cat D5 dozer. (CEG photo)
    Fabick Cat’s Caterpillar dozer lineup has something to fit every customer’s need on the job site. (CEG photo)
    Fabick Cat carries a variety of paving equipment, including these Cat rollers. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Nick and Tom Gallitz, both of Gallitz Grading, talk with Nate Perzinski of Sitech Mid-America about the latest in grading technology. (CEG photo)
    Michael Wentland of Apexx Tree Farm and his daughters, Hayden and Devyn, look over this Cat D3 dozer. (CEG photo)
    Jason Familetti (L) and Eric Hardel of Krupp General Contracting stopped by Fabick Cat’s cookout. (CEG photo)
    Brandon Evans (L) and Caleb Cory, both of the town of Spring Green, tested out this Cat 265 tracked skid steer. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Dan Louis of Kraemer Bros.; Benjamin Schwarz of Kraemer North America, and his son, Johnny. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Todd Klahn of the town of Dunn; Joe Steinhofer of Fabick Cat; and Travis Martinson of the town of Dunn. (CEG photo)
    Barb and Tim Dahmen enjoyed some ice cream at Fabick Cat’s cookout in Madison, Wis. (CEG photo)




    Read more about...

    Caterpillar Events Fabick Cat Wisconsin







