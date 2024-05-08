List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Fabick Cat Hosts Two-Day Open House Event in Fenton, Missouri

    Wed May 08, 2024 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG/Fabick Cat


    Fabick Cat hosted a two-day Open House and Team Member Appreciation Event at their Fenton, Mo., location May 3 to 4. Held at Fabick Cat's headquarters facility (One Fabick Drive, Fenton, MO 63026), the Friday event focused on customers with equipment demonstrations, facility tours, product displays, the latest technology offerings, door prizes and lunch — while the Saturday portion invited Fabick Cat team members and their families to a day filled with fun for all ages. The two-day event drew an impressive crowd of more than 800 people.

    Customers focused their attention on the new Cat 255 (replacing the 259D3) and 265 (replacing the 279D3 and 289D3). Offered throughout the demo area, customers had a chance to experience the upgraded power, performance and comfort of these brand-new machines. In addition, a variety of Cat equipment was on display including skid steers, dozers, excavators, pavers, trucks and generators as well as some allied rental equipment offerings like boom lifts and scissor lifts. Representatives of Caterpillar attended to promote the benefits of the Cat Card (offered by Cat Financial) and the newest technology offerings from Fabick Technology Services were showcased as well.

    Fabick Cat team members and their families gathered for equipment demos, shop tours and door prizes while the kids enjoyed bounce houses, face painting and a petting zoo.

    In addition to the many customer guests, Fabick Cat team members and their families, members of the Fabick family — Jeré Fabick, chairman, CEO and dealer principal; John Fabick IV, president; and Kelli Fabick, general manager, Fabick Rents — were also in attendance to join in the two-day celebration.

    "Over the two-day event, we were honored to host not only our customers but our team members and their families — providing a small token of appreciation for their contributions and unwavering support," said Kelli Fabick. "In order to fulfill our company vision ‘To Ever Serve Our Customers Better' we rely on an incredible team of hard working, dedicated employees. So, we truly enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate both our customers and our employees this year."

    About Fabick Cat

    For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in its community. From Cat machines that help maintain infrastructure and support farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible.

    As the Cat dealer for portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the company operates in 37 locations across the territory.

    Members of the Fabick family's third, fourth and fifth generations are currently working together under the active leadership of Jeré Fabick, as chairman, CEO and dealer principal along with John Fabick IV serving as president and Kelli Fabick, general manager of Fabick Rents.

    For more information, visit FabickCat.com. CEG

    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22
    Photo: 1/22

    A pair of Cat 326 Next Gen excavators hoist Old Glory to welcome guests to Fabick Cat’s open house at its headquarters in Fenton, Mo. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Tom Schuman, territory manager, Fabick Cat; Rick Swantner of Swantner Industries; and Bo Matthews of Thoughtsub Consulting. (CEG photo)
    Taking time for a photo op with this Cat 308 excavator (L-R) are Scott Crean, regional sales manager, Fabick Cat; Christopher Masters, president of Masters Excavating; Jim Masters of Masters Excavating; Jeré Fabick, chairman and CEO of Fabick Cat; Pat Meyer, sales operations manager Fabick Cat; and Matt Jundt, account manager of Fabick Cat. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Spire Energy’s Miguel Ochoa, Aaron Witt and Brandon Vickery were enjoying Fabick Cat’s Fenton, Mo., open house. (CEG photo)
    Charlie Rock (L) of Bussen Quarries met up with John Fabick IV, president of Fabick Cat. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Meshach, of the World Bird Sanctuary, brought Liberty the bald eagle to the Fabick Cat open house. At age 10 months, Liberty was hit by a car and suffered a dislocated shoulder and neurological damage, preventing him from being released back into the wild. Liberty is now 35 years old, and part of the World Bird Sanctuary’s education department. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Wyatt Bust of Utiliworx; Adam Johnson of A.E. Johnson; Craig Harris, territory manager, Fabick Cat; Brad Cabral of Cabral Farms; Josh Shuh of Ultra Excavating; Meghan Billings of Ultra Excavating; and Jim Tidwell, product support sales representative, Fabick Cat. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Nathan Walck of Ballast Tools & Equipment; Jeré Fabick, chairman and CEO of Fabick Cat; Ned Williams of Ballast Tools & Equipment; and Tim Fritz vice president of machine sales, Fabick Cat. (CEG photo)
    This service truck — a 1955 Ford cab and chassis, equipped with a Powers tool bed — was restored in 1992 to mark Fabick Cat’s 75th anniversary. The truck had been sold to a customer and repurchased by Fabick in 1990. (CEG photo)
    This Cat 279D3 compact track loader, equipped with a Cat BA118C angle broom, was on display at Fabick Cat’s open house in Fenton, Mo. (CEG photo)
    This Cat D1 dozer’s GRADE with 3D and Slope Assist helps achieve the best quality grading results, according to the company. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Stewart England, territory manager, Fabick Cat, shows this Cat 326 Next-Gen excavator to Kolan Schoenbeck and Matt Fehr of Kaskaskia Valley Farms Inc. (CEG photo)
    A Cat 953 track loader allows use of one machine to complete multiple tasks on the job site. (CEG photo)
    The Weiler P385c paver offers performance reliability and outstanding mat quality in a wide range of applications, according to the company. (CEG photo)
    Cat’s 420 center-pivot backhoe loader offers a dig depth of 14 ft. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Joe Duncan, retail sales representative, Fabick Cat, talks with Clint Kallal and Walker Kallal of Kallal Construction Company. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Parker Blackorby, CCE specialist, Fabick Cat, shows this Cat 239D3 tracked skid steer with a Caterpillar GB120 grader blade to Bobby Ross and Rob Ross of Ross Excavating in Collinsville, Ill. (CEG photo)
    Shane Boyer (L), demo operator, Fabick Cat, and Ian Williams of Saline Creek Grading look over this Cat 265 compact track loader.. (CEG photo)
    Terry Hennessey (L), account manager, Fabick Cat, talks with Gary Parr of Gary Parr Trucking at the Fabick Open House in Fenton, Mo. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Carl Townzen, Josiah Firle and Logan Bailey, all of Bruce Oakley Inc., took a photo with this Cat 255 track loader. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Danielle Richter and Jason Richter of Groundworks Contracting Inc. spoke with Mike Malone, territory manager; Jim Howerton, paving specialist; and Aaron Bryan, territory manager, all of Fabick Cat about this Cat 326 Next Generation excavator. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Jim Herboth, Scott Stluka and John Fann all of Doe Run Company with this Cat 239D3 track loader with a Caterpillar GB120 grader blade. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Missouri's $284M Chester Bridge Under Construction

    Reconstruction of Frank J. Wood Bridge in Maine Under Way

    Mecalac Offers Telescopic Wheel Loader to Improve Stability, Mobility in Material Handling Applications

    Oshkosh Corporation to Acquire AUSA

    Buffalo Looks to Improve, Protect Ralph Wilson Park

    Webuild Ready to Rebuild Collapsed Baltimore Bridge

    Officials Break Ground On $300M Terminal 3 at O'Hare International

    Chicago Bears Announce Plans for New Enclosed Stadium



     

    Read more about...

    Caterpillar Fabick Cat Missouri






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA