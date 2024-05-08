Fabick Cat hosted a two-day Open House and Team Member Appreciation Event at their Fenton, Mo., location May 3 to 4. Held at Fabick Cat's headquarters facility (One Fabick Drive, Fenton, MO 63026), the Friday event focused on customers with equipment demonstrations, facility tours, product displays, the latest technology offerings, door prizes and lunch — while the Saturday portion invited Fabick Cat team members and their families to a day filled with fun for all ages. The two-day event drew an impressive crowd of more than 800 people.

Customers focused their attention on the new Cat 255 (replacing the 259D3) and 265 (replacing the 279D3 and 289D3). Offered throughout the demo area, customers had a chance to experience the upgraded power, performance and comfort of these brand-new machines. In addition, a variety of Cat equipment was on display including skid steers, dozers, excavators, pavers, trucks and generators as well as some allied rental equipment offerings like boom lifts and scissor lifts. Representatives of Caterpillar attended to promote the benefits of the Cat Card (offered by Cat Financial) and the newest technology offerings from Fabick Technology Services were showcased as well.

Fabick Cat team members and their families gathered for equipment demos, shop tours and door prizes while the kids enjoyed bounce houses, face painting and a petting zoo.

In addition to the many customer guests, Fabick Cat team members and their families, members of the Fabick family — Jeré Fabick, chairman, CEO and dealer principal; John Fabick IV, president; and Kelli Fabick, general manager, Fabick Rents — were also in attendance to join in the two-day celebration.

"Over the two-day event, we were honored to host not only our customers but our team members and their families — providing a small token of appreciation for their contributions and unwavering support," said Kelli Fabick. "In order to fulfill our company vision ‘To Ever Serve Our Customers Better' we rely on an incredible team of hard working, dedicated employees. So, we truly enjoyed the opportunity to celebrate both our customers and our employees this year."

About Fabick Cat

For more than 100 years, Fabick Cat has employed and served the hard-working men and women that improve the quality of life in its community. From Cat machines that help maintain infrastructure and support farmers, to aerial lifts and emergency power generation, Fabick Cat supplies the essential products to help make progress possible.

As the Cat dealer for portions of Missouri, Illinois, the entire state of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the company operates in 37 locations across the territory.

Members of the Fabick family's third, fourth and fifth generations are currently working together under the active leadership of Jeré Fabick, as chairman, CEO and dealer principal along with John Fabick IV serving as president and Kelli Fabick, general manager of Fabick Rents.

For more information, visit FabickCat.com. CEG

