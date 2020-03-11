Fairbanks Scales to Showcase Weighing Innovations

On display at Fairbanks’ booth is the Titan Series Portable Vehicle Scale, which is constructed with multiple 12 and 16 in. structural steel I-beams.

Fairbanks Scales Inc. is showcasing industrial scales at Con Expo-Con/Agg Show in booth #5808 in the Silver Lot.

On display at Fairbanks' booth is the Titan Series Portable Vehicle Scale, which is constructed with multiple 12 and 16 in. structural steel I-beams. These massive supports, coupled with the highest deflection rating on the market, produce an extremely rigid and durable portable weighbridge. The Titan is designed with an open bottom design to prevent moisture from being trapped and creating rust, according to the manufacturer.

The Titan load cells are Hermetic Sealed, IP69K rated, stainless steel and impervious to moisture intrusion.

Also on display will be the AxleSurance slow speed in-motion weigh system designed to be an easy-to-install andeasy-to-use system for in-motion check weighing to prevent overloading and unbalanced loads. The system comes fully equipped to operate unattended for any check-weighing operations in an affordable, easy-to-use package.

The AxleSurance weigh system provides axle and gross truck weights that can be displayed, printed and saved for easy record keeping. The unattended console provides a self-contained control unit that drivers can operate entirely independently and allows transaction records to be saved and transmitted as CSV files for incorporating into the user's ERP systems.

Fairbanks Scales also will feature the FB2560 instrument. It maintains an industry-leading feature set — three different enclosure types and a number of fieldbus interfaces for system integration — all while incorporating faster processing power, an updated operating system and more memory, according to the manufacturer. It will satisfy most industrial weighing application needs and is a good choice for batching and filling operations. It can also be operated wirelessly when used with optional accessories. Up to five FB2560 instruments can be networked, sharing transactional data and traffic light controls from up to eight scale platforms. When paired with the 295 printer and 1605T remote display, the FB 2560 instrument is ideal for agricultural applications such as batching in fertilizer and feed.

The Fairbanks FB6011 instrument also will be on display at the Fairbanks booth. The instrument is available with Fairbanks' Intalogix Technology, its load cell communication and surge protection technology. It also is available as a traditional analog instrument, model FB6001. The FB6011 is packaged in a powder coated desk top enclosure for office and scale house environments, and features three modes of operation, built-in traffic controls, three RS232 communication ports, three USB ports, an on-board 802.3 ethernet port and transaction export functions to meet application requirements.

Additionally, show attendees will be able to view the 1605T Series remote display and to watch and discuss with experts how it operates. Fairbanks' high-intensity LED remote display with integrated traffic light is designed to save time, space and money by combining traffic control and display functions in a single device.

The technology also is available as a wireless configuration. This all-in-one design with the added benefit of wireless technology eliminates the need for expensive cable and conduit installation.

For more information, call 800/451-4107 or visit www.fairbanks.com.