    Farm-Rite Holds Spring Open Houses in Dassel, St. Cloud

    Tue May 06, 2025 - Midwest Edition #10
    CEG


    Spring in the Midwest is a time for dealers to show off the newest equipment, technology and service. Farm-Rite Equipment is no exception, as it held open houses at its locations in St. Cloud, Minn., and Dassel, Minn., on April 25 and April 26 respectively.

    St. Cloud welcomed more than 300 customers, family and friends to its facility at 810 Mayhew Lake Rd. NE. Customers took advantage of special rates, gathered information from vendors and were served lunch from St. Joe Meat Market, Coborn's and Bernicks.

    Approximately 600 people visited the Dassel open house at 901 Parker Ave. W. A steady stream of customers enjoyed lunch, supplied by Marketplace and Bernick's.

    Farm-Rite is a full-service Bobcat dealer, providing sales, service, parts and rentals. The company was established in Dassel, Minn., in the mid-1970s and has since expanded to locations in Willmar, St. Cloud and Long Prairie.

    In addition to Bobcat, Farm-Rite offers Midsota Trailers, Felling Trailers, Towmaster Trailers, KAGE attachments, Diamond Mowers, Scag power equipment, Virnig attachments and MuskOx snow blowers.

    For more information, visit farmriteequip.com. CEG

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide, except where noted. All Rights Reserved.)

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16
    Photo: 1/16

    Farm-Rite of St. Cloud served lunch from St. Joe Meat Market, Coborn’s and Bernicks. (CEG photo)
    Ethan Stubson, inside sales of Aebi Schmidt Towmaster, Litchfield, Minn., and the popular T-12-D 20-ft. skid steer trailer. Farm-Rite St. Cloud has a huge onsite trailer selection in stock. (CEG photo)
    Nick Rademacher, sales manager of Midsota Manufacturing by Novae, Avon, Minn., was at the St. Cloud open house with this massive Midsota 44-ft. FBHB-44 with 16,000-lb. axles. (CEG photo)
    Tim Krahn, senior account manager of Bobcat Company, West Fargo, N.D., gives Bobcat’s new mower a quick spin in St. Cloud. (CEG photo)
    Todd Globes (L), retired, North Branch, Minn., looks to add a new Scag mower to his collection as Jeff Meyer, sales representative of Scag Pace Inc., goes over the features. (CEG photo)
    Farm-Rite St. Cloud shows off its selection of Scag mowers (Farm-Rite Equipment photo)
    These Bobcat CTLs are fitted with a variety of attachments to show what a versatile machine this is. (Farm-Rite Equipment photo)
    Dassel’s huge lot showed Farm-Rite’s extensive inventory. (CEG photo)
    Approximately 600 people visited the Dassel open house at 901 Parker Ave. W. (CEG photo)
    Dassel’s lunch crowd was huge with more 600 attendees. (CEG photo)
    Farm-Rite Dassel’s outdoor demo sandbox was a big hit all day and an area for people to test a machine before they rent or buy. (CEG photo)
    Tim Cox, co-owner Farm-Rite Equipment, shows guests Bobcat’s new mower lineup at the Dassel open house. (CEG photo)
    Farm-Rite Dassel co-owner Tom Cox helps man the parts counter for one of Farm-Rite’s biggest parts order day. (CEG photo)
    With the new full-sized Bobcat E165 excavator (L-R) are Steve Peterson, retired; Bruce Williams of 3M, Hutchinson, Minn.; and Heidi Williams. (CEG photo)
    Custom restoration specialist, Darryl Schmidt, Alexandria, Minn., brought a 1962 Melroe M440 skid steer loader — the “1st Model Named ‘Bob’” — to show customers at the Dassel open house. (CEG photo)
    Jay Kockler, Farm-Rite St. Cloud general manager, greets attendees at the annual open house. (CEG photo)




