Spring in the Midwest is a time for dealers to show off the newest equipment, technology and service. Farm-Rite Equipment is no exception, as it held open houses at its locations in St. Cloud, Minn., and Dassel, Minn., on April 25 and April 26 respectively.

St. Cloud welcomed more than 300 customers, family and friends to its facility at 810 Mayhew Lake Rd. NE. Customers took advantage of special rates, gathered information from vendors and were served lunch from St. Joe Meat Market, Coborn's and Bernicks.

Approximately 600 people visited the Dassel open house at 901 Parker Ave. W. A steady stream of customers enjoyed lunch, supplied by Marketplace and Bernick's.

Farm-Rite is a full-service Bobcat dealer, providing sales, service, parts and rentals. The company was established in Dassel, Minn., in the mid-1970s and has since expanded to locations in Willmar, St. Cloud and Long Prairie.

In addition to Bobcat, Farm-Rite offers Midsota Trailers, Felling Trailers, Towmaster Trailers, KAGE attachments, Diamond Mowers, Scag power equipment, Virnig attachments and MuskOx snow blowers.

