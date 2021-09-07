Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

FDOT Receives 2021 Transportation Achievement Award

Tue September 07, 2021 - Southeast Edition
FDOT


SunTrax was recognized in the Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) category for the facility, which is dedicated to the research, development and testing of Florida’s tolling as well as other emerging transportation technologies.
SunTrax was recognized in the Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) category for the facility, which is dedicated to the research, development and testing of Florida’s tolling as well as other emerging transportation technologies.

The Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT), Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) has received a 2021 Transportation Achievement Award for SunTrax by the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE).

The ITE's Transportation Achievement Awards recognize excellence in the advancement of transportation.

SunTrax was recognized in the Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) category for the facility, which is dedicated to the research, development and testing of Florida's tolling as well as other emerging transportation technologies.

"The ITE recognition of SunTrax is an honor and underscores the importance of the research and testing being done at the SunTrax facility," said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault.

"Part of the vision for SunTrax is to optimize future technologies that will improve safety within the existing infrastructure, which will lead to a better transportation system. The department is honored to receive the 2021 Institute of Transportation Engineers Transportation Achievement Award."

The 2.25-mi.-long oval testing track sits on a 475-acre facility located between Tampa and Orlando. The SunTrax facility features a multi-lane reversible oval track to test numerous technologies simultaneously and replicates typical Florida highway conditions, with a design speed of 70 mph.

The first phase of construction included the infrastructure needed for FTE to perform testing of both current and future toll technologies.

For more information on theSunTraxTransportation Achievement Award, view the 2021 Award Recipient here.




Today's top stories

Tropical Storm Ida Inflicts Flood, Wind Damage to Large Areas of the Northeast

Groundbreaking Electro-Hydraulic System Wins Volvo Technology Award

Granite Provides Infrastructure for Massive Energy Project

Construction Equipment Economic Outlook: Stability is on the Horizon

MTSU's New Building Gives Students Hands-On Experience

VIDEO: Rokbak Revealed: The New Name for Terex Trucks

Tech Company Donates $1M to Fund Cyber Engineering School in Huntsville, Ala.

Connecticut's 108-Year-Old East Haddam Swing Bridge to Get $58M Upgrade



 

Read more about...

Awards FDOT FLORIDA Florida Department of Transportation Infrastructure






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo