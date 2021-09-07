SunTrax was recognized in the Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) category for the facility, which is dedicated to the research, development and testing of Florida’s tolling as well as other emerging transportation technologies.

The Florida Department of Transportation's (FDOT), Florida Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) has received a 2021 Transportation Achievement Award for SunTrax by the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE).

The ITE's Transportation Achievement Awards recognize excellence in the advancement of transportation.

SunTrax was recognized in the Transportation Systems Management and Operations (TSMO) category for the facility, which is dedicated to the research, development and testing of Florida's tolling as well as other emerging transportation technologies.

"The ITE recognition of SunTrax is an honor and underscores the importance of the research and testing being done at the SunTrax facility," said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault.

"Part of the vision for SunTrax is to optimize future technologies that will improve safety within the existing infrastructure, which will lead to a better transportation system. The department is honored to receive the 2021 Institute of Transportation Engineers Transportation Achievement Award."

The 2.25-mi.-long oval testing track sits on a 475-acre facility located between Tampa and Orlando. The SunTrax facility features a multi-lane reversible oval track to test numerous technologies simultaneously and replicates typical Florida highway conditions, with a design speed of 70 mph.

The first phase of construction included the infrastructure needed for FTE to perform testing of both current and future toll technologies.

For more information on theSunTraxTransportation Achievement Award, view the 2021 Award Recipient here.

Today's top stories