Fecon LLC, a global manufacturer of heavy-duty site preparation attachments and forestry accessories, recently acquired Stumper Industries, a manufacturer of stump grinder attachments for mini and standard skid steers and compact track loaders, excavators and tractor applications.

The acquisition expands the landscaping and land maintenance solutions Fecon offers in the forestry mulching and vegetation management industries. Stumper's attachments provide a cost-effective solution for tree service businesses, landscape companies and farm operations to remove debris safely, quickly and efficiently from job sites with equipment they already own.

"We are excited to welcome Stumper into the Fecon family," said Jeff Stanley, vice president of product development at Fecon. "After listening to our customers, dealers and the market, we recognized a need for a stump grinder that fits key Fecon attributes such as performance and durability with visibility, simplicity and versatility."

The Stumper series features five quick-attach models compatible with compact to heavy-duty machinery. The attachments range from 22- to 36-in. cutting diameters with up to 12-in. cut depths per pass to tackle everything from small jobs to large, stubborn stumps and roots.

Additionally, the Stumper Grapple — a heavy-duty, multiuse tool — easily attaches to mini skid steers to efficiently remove logs and debris from a job site.

Each Stumper stump grinder offers a unique, lower-speed, high-torque cutting wheel with exceptional visibility and industry-leading performance, according to the manufacturer. The attachments' drive-up and grind design minimizes setup time by primarily cutting on the face of the wheel, increasing productivity with a fast-cutting speed.

Engineered and fabricated entirely in the United States, the stump grinders are ruggedly designed and built to offer minimal maintenance. The attachments' direct drive system eliminates the use of belts, pulleys, gearboxes, actuators or electrical connections, which means fewer parts to repair or replace.

For added durability, Stumper products are assembled from durable, powder-coated steel weldments and quality hydraulic components.

Each grinder is intuitive and easy to learn, enabling new operators to be fully productive quickly. The stump grinders' performance also balances safety with efficiency due to the combination of their low-rpm processing and heavy-duty chip deflectors that reduce the debris field for safe operation and efficient cleanup.

"These stump grinder attachments are a great product extension to Fecon's existing lineup of forestry attachments that provide our customers with a comprehensive solution for land maintenance needs," Stanley continued. "They add value to our customers' existing machines by helping them do more with what they already have."

For over 30 years, Fecon has produced more than 25,000 mulcher heads with a presence on every continent. The acquisition of Stumper's stump grinders complements Fecon's current line of mulching attachments and extends Fecon's reputation as a leader in the forestry mulching and vegetation management industry.

