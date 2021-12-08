Dallas Zeller

Fecon announced the addition of Dallas Zeller as a regional sales manager of the Midwest region. In his new role, Zeller will assist distributors and other sales channel partners in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin in the sales of all Fecon products, including Bull Hog mulching attachments, mulching tractors, forestry attachments, stump grinders and accessories.

Zeller has extensive experience in equipment sales and service. He joins Fecon from Kirby-Smith Machinery. Zeller works from his Topeka, Kan., home office and may be reached at [email protected]

"With extensive experience in construction equipment sales and service, Dallas is a valuable asset to both dealers and customers," said Mark Middendorf, senior vice president of sales of Fecon. "We're excited to have him join the Fecon team in this important and growing territory."

Established in 1992 near Cincinnati, Fecon manufactures the Bull Hog forestry mulcher. It also manufactures tracked carriers and tractors, as well as a full range of attachments and other equipment for vegetation management. Fecon's products are sold through equipment dealers and distributors worldwide.

For more information, call 513/696-4430, or visit Fecon.com.

Today's top stories