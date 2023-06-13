Fecon’s BH74 features a heavy-duty design to withstand aggressive applications and easily mows down trees 4 to 6 in. in diameter.

Fecon LLC, a global manufacturer of heavy-duty site preparation attachments and forestry accessories, will auction off a Bull Hog mulcher attachment to raise funds for Children of Fallen Patriots.

The auction of the BH74 will take place online and all proceeds will be donated to Children of Fallen Patriots.

"This is the second year we've done a charity auction. This year, we want to raise awareness for the incredible work Fallen Patriots is doing," said Mark Middendorf, Fecon's executive vice president of sales. "Their commitment to the education and success of the children of fallen troops drew us in immediately, and we hope the auction will direct attention and funds to this worthy cause."

The auctioned BH74 mulcher attachment, a high-flow skid steer mulching attachment, will be custom painted with the colors and logo of Children of Fallen Patriots. One of the most popular attachments in the Fecon line, the BH74 features a heavy-duty design to withstand aggressive applications and easily mows down trees 4 to 6 in. in diameter. The auction will be conducted on eBay in early August, with complete details posted on the Fecon website and social media channels.

Children of Fallen Patriots provides scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Fallen Patriots serves the families of service members from all branches of the armed forces who died as a result of combat casualties, military training accidents, service-related illnesses and other duty-related deaths as ruled by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Fecon, our dealers and our contractors are a patriotic group that strongly support the U.S. armed forces," said Bob Dieckman, Fecon chief executive officer. "As a brand designed, built and supported in the USA in Lebanon, Ohio, we knew this foundation was the right fit for our team and our customers. They take care of the children of those who have dedicated their lives to protecting each one of us. We're confident we can raise a nice sum money for this cause."

Research done on behalf of Children of Fallen Patriots showed that nearly 25,000 dependents have been left behind by troops who have fallen in the line of duty in the last 35 years. Since 2002, Fallen Patriots has provided more than $69 million in scholarships and other assistance to more than 2,800 children of fallen service members. Loyal donors and corporate sponsors fund all scholarships and financial aid.

Recipient Abbie Wittwer is the daughter of U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Frank Wittwer. Lt. Cmdr. Wittwer died at the age of 35 when his F/A-18C Hornet fighter crashed on Jan. 18, 2006, near the Naval Air Station in El Centro. He was a 1994 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and had previously served as a pilot in Iraq. Abbie was just 5 years old when her father died.

"My dad was everything a kid wanted their dad to be. He was fun, kind, smart, strong, and loving," Wittwer said. "My dad loved being a pilot and serving his country, but he also loved being a dad, and he was great at both."

Abbie Wittwer graduated from the University of North Georgia in 2022 with a degree in accounting. She now serves as a development analyst supervisor and senior accountant for Fallen Patriots, working to extend the benefits to other children of fallen soldiers.

"The scholarship I received from Fallen Patriots let me pursue my degree full time, without worry about going into debt. I would not have been the student I was, or the person I am, without the support of Fallen Patriots," said Wittwer, "I am so grateful to work for the foundation and see the impact we have on students' lives."

For more information, visit www.fallenpatriots.org and www.fecon.com.

