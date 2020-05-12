--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Feds Earmark $33M Bridge Replacement Funds for South Dakota

Tue May 12, 2020 - Midwest Edition #10
AASHTO Journal


The South Dakota Department of Transportation received more than $33.823 million worth of Federal Highway Infrastructure Program funds to be used for local bridge replacements throughout the state. (South Dakota DOT photo)
The South Dakota Department of Transportation received more than $33.823 million worth of Federal Highway Infrastructure Program funds to be used for local bridge replacements throughout the state. (South Dakota DOT photo)

The South Dakota Department of Transportation received more than $33.823 million worth of Federal Highway Infrastructure Program funds to be used for local bridge replacements throughout the state.

The agency noted in a statement that money will be disbursed via its Local Federal Bridge Replacement and Local Bridge Removal programs, noting that all South Dakota counties, cities and towns with bridges in poor condition are eligible to apply for grants.

The South Dakota DOT added that grant applications are due by June 12 for the Local Bridge Replacement program and July 1 for the Local Bridge Removal program — emphasizing that awards come with an 18 percent local funding match requirement.

This effort follows the award of 27 Bridge Improvement Grants totaling some $14 million to local governments on Feb. 27 by the South Dakota Transportation Commission.



